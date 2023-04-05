Odell Beckham Jr should be looking to join the Kansas City Chiefs for the benefit of his career, according to FOX Sports broadcaster Nick Wright.

Odell Beckham Jr hasn’t exactly been playing the ‘out of sight, our of mind’ game since his injury at the back end of the 2021 season when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, as he spent a large part of last season trying to get back into the game.

He reportedly visited a number of teams in hopes of coming back, but clearly the teams didn’t think he had recovered enough to warrant splashing all the money he was asking for, and so he went through the whole 2022 season on the sidelines, but now he appears to be back to full strength (at least according to the videos that are being posted).

And it seems as though there is some real interest in him now, with reports emerging that he has “offers on the table from multiple teams” with the Baltimore Ravens apparently one of the teams that have offered him a contract to this point according to Adam Schefter.

Odell Beckham Jr could be a prince in Chiefs Kingdom?

However, FOX Sports broadcaster Nick Wright thinks that the best bet for Beckham Jr to take would be to join the Kansas City Chiefs, stating that this would be the best way for him to showcase his talent with a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes (something that worked well for another player on the Chiefs last year), and that he would be able to become a #1 wide receiver again. He gave his views on The Herd (starting at 0:56):

I would want to go play with a great quarterback, I would want to once again have an opportunity to prove my value to the league. And let me just be honest Colin, I'd sign with the Chiefs, like what are we talking about here? JuJu Smith-Schuster, signed with the Chiefs for $3.7m, he made $9.5m dollars because he had $6m of incentives. And then he signed for $33m with the Patriots.

If you're Odell, is there any other true contender in football Colin, where Odell would be the number one wide receiver? I argue no. Every other true contender has a number one receiver that's better than Odell at this point in his career, the Chiefs do not.

Do the Chiefs break the bank for Odell Beckham Jr?

Beckham is still reportedly hoping for a $15m contract, and that number should be seen as alarming for the Chiefs, because off the back of two ACL injuries in two seasons, you just can’t put that much faith in a guy that you would hope to be your number one as Wright points out.

It might well be that the Chiefs can offer a contract that is heavy on incentives, like they did for Smith-Schuster in order to protect themselves against another possible injury, or if he isn’t quite as good as he once was when he puts his pads back on, and that would be a lot smarter on their end.

The only question remains then, whether Beckham Jr would want one that’s incentive-based, or if he would want to have it all upfront or in guarantees.