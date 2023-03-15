Odell Beckham Jr has been urged to sign for the New York Jets in free agency amid recent reports of him linking up with Aaron Rodgers.

Having missed the entirety of the 2022 season with an injury that he picked up whilst winning the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr is well on his way to finding a team to play for during the 2023 season now that he appears to be on the mend.

Footage recently emerged showing him working out in front of a number of teams out in Arizona, and according to reports there are a number of teams that are beginning to show interest in bringing him on board, although they would have to pay quite a lot of money in order for him to put pen to paper.

But whilst teams are fighting over his attention, there is one player out there that is supposedly very interested in working with him.

Could Aaron Rodgers be set to recruit Odell Beckham Jr?

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has provided the New York Jets with a list of players that he wants them to sign if and when he makes the move to the Big Apple, and Beckham Jr is one of them.

That’s something that would go down well with Mike Tannenbaum, who speaking on ESPN’s Get Up as part of a discussion on Rodgers' ability to attract big name players (starting at 3:13, and talking before reports emerged that Beckham Jr was on Rodgers’ wishlist), appeared to urge the receiver to make the move back to MetLife Stadium, only this time in green rather than the blue of the New York Giants:

It's called the aura of association. Now all of a sudden, in the biggest stage in the world, you have an all-time great at quarterback, receivers and skill players are going to say ‘hey, this guy can help me get paid’. Give you another example, Odell Beckham Jr is probably going to have to sign a one-year deal and resurrect his career because he's been hurt. If I'm Odell Beckham Jr and I have to invest one season, am I betting on for example, Daniel Jones or Aaron Rogers? I think the answer is pretty obvious.

So he becomes a force multiplier in the free agent market immediately. And if I'm the Jets, I am selling ‘hey, we got a great young nucleus, we have an all time great at quarterback and if we win here in New York, it's the greatest platform in the world, and you could get paid. And Odell you may get a bigger offer from the Giants from the Cowboys, but come here because Aaron Rodgers is better than Dak Prescott and he's better than Daniel Jones.’

Could Odell Beckham Jr be the missing piece of the puzzle?

Beckham Jr to the Jets makes a whole lot of sense, especially now considering what their receiver room looks like following the addition of Allen Lazard. Whilst Beckham Jr might not be the same as he once was and have the health and reliability of a number one receiver, he showed with the Rams that he still has something left in the tank that could make him a number two or three alongside Lazard as well as Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson.

One of the storylines surrounding Rodgers is that there’s a perception he has never quite had the weapons that other quarterbacks have had, but if they were to have a lineup like that, then there really would be no excuse for Rodgers not to tear it up with the Jets if and when he gets there.