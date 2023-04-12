Odell Beckham Jr.’s health shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the Baltimore Ravens this year according to Ian Rapoport.

Odell Beckham Jr. has finally managed to get himself a spot in the National Football League once again, as he signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal that could see him paid as much as $18m, but will come with $15m in terms of his base salary.

If you were giving this to Beckham Jr. in his prime, during his days with the New York Giants then nobody would really have batted an eyelid, but coming off the back of ACL injuries during both the 2020 & 2021 seasons and then missing the whole of the 2022 season, you wouldn’t be blamed for seeing it as a major risk to pay him that much.

However, according to Ian Rapoport, we shouldn’t really be too concerned with the state of his legs, despite the amount of time off that he has had in recent years.

Odell Beckham Jr. feeling back to his best for the Baltimore Ravens?

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show (transcribed by Sarah Ellison on Twitter), Rapoport discussed the current state of Beckham’s injury and that getting it hurt back in the Super Bowl might actually have provided some benefit for him when it came to getting back to full fitness:

His ACL was not fully healthy [during the Super Bowl]. Obviously he tore it, but it wasn’t healthy before that. More than a year removed from ACL surgery, his knee is healthier now than it’s been in quite some time. [The Ravens are] getting a very good and very healthy player.

I’ll believe it when I see it with Odell Beckham Jr.

Rapoport clearly seems confident with how things have recovered, for Beckham Jr., but there is still that doubt in the back of our minds that isn’t quite so sure. We have seen how players can be impacted by just one injury, but to have a second one just seems like it might be too much to overcome.

Whilst he did look good in the footage that was released a few weeks ago, it is going to be a whole different task to do so in a game when he has to try and shake off some of the better defenders in the league to get separation, and until we see him do well in that environment, we’re still on the side of thinking this was a very risky move by the Ravens to make.