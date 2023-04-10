Odell Beckham Jr’s signing with the Baltimore Ravens has left the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen confused for two reasons.

Having not been seen on a football field since the Super Bowl in 2022, Odell Beckham Jr has finally managed to get himself a spot in the National Football League once again, as he signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal that could see him paid as much as $18m.

The number is of course less than the $20m that Beckham had reportedly initially wanted during the earlier stages of contract talk, but still represents a big risk on the part of the Ravens given the fact that both of Beckham Jr’s last two seasons were ended with ACL injuries.

However, injuries were far from the issue for the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, as he pointed out that something wasn’t right, both with Beckham Jr moving to the Ravens, and perhaps more importantly, one of the teams that he didn’t sign for, that being the New York Jets.

Odell Beckham Jr causing problems for two teams?

Reports had suggested that Aaron Rodgers, who is currently in the middle of a trade war between the Jets and the Green Bay Packers, had Beckham Jr on his ‘wishlist’ of players that he wanted the Jets to sign if and when they were able to bring the quarterback to New York, and the Jets had reportedly been in the process of bringing him in for a visit and possible signing.

However, the decision to go to the Ravens instead has left Eisen intrigued because of the Ravens’ decision to offer a deal when they haven’t sorted out their problems with quarterback Lamar Jackson yet:

Have the Ravens taken too big of a risk on Odell Beckham Jr?

This does seem like a bit of a desperate move on the Ravens’ part, as pointed out earlier it’s a hige gamble to take on someone with the same injury twice in two seasons, and it seems as if this is being done in preparation for a ‘lesser’ quarterback than Jackson to start this season and they want Beckham Jr to make up the difference in play.

If this were the Beckham Jr of old during his days with the New York Giants, then this would be worth every penny. But that money would have been much better off going elsewhere, perhaps to Jackson to get his deal over the line.