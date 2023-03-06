Odell Beckham Jr is likely to be pursued by one NFC team this offseason following a big hint from the team's owner.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appears to have given a pretty big hint on how he feels about possibly signing Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys are certainly a team that are heading in the right direction under head coach Mike McCarthy. Having won just 6 games in his first season in charge back in 2020, they’ve had back-to-back 12-win seasons since then and have gone from losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to losing in the Divisional round this past year.

And whilst part of that has been down to a very impressive offence, ranking 1st in both points and yards in 2021 and then 4th and 11th respectively in 2022 (all via ProFootballReference), you do just get the feeling that they have been one-dimensional with how they have done it, especially in the passing game.

Last year, only one player got more than 750 yards through the air, that being CeeDee Lamb, as a result of being targeted more than double that of his next closest receiver (via ProFootballReference). So it was no surprise to see that they were looking to make changes at wide receiver during the season.

Dallas Cowboys come close, but not close enough for Odell Beckham Jr.

They did spend a lot of time last season courting Odell Beckham Jr, but for one reason or another weren’t able to quite get the deal done and instead turned their attention to sign T.Y Hilton instead. A large portion of concern was likely Beckham’s injury that he suffered during last year’s Super Bowl, but now that he’s been out for the year, those concerns should be minimal.

And it appears as though Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t given up his pursuit of him, as speaking over the weekend he hinted that he’s been making moves to try and make the signing a reality ahead of the 2023 season:

Dallas Cowboys still looking to add some horses to the roster

For the reasons listed above, it certainly would be smart for the Cowboys to look to add someone else to the roster for next year, especially someone who is as talented and feared as Beckham would be (despite his injuries, he still has incredible hands).

And given how far they got through negotiations last time before calling it off, at least they can start off on a decent footing which will give them an advantage above anybody else who might be looking to add them to their ranks this offseason.