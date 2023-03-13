Odell Beckham Jr is reportedly asking for top money when he decides to come back to the NFL following his tryout this past week.

Having missed the entirety of the 2022 season with an injury that he picked up whilst winning the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams, it appears as if Odell Beckham Jr is well on his way to finding a team to play for during the 2023 season.

Of course if things had gone a little differently, he may well have found himself a team already if he had found someone to work with during last season, when reports suggested that he visited a number of teams and even went deep into conversations with one of them, but ultimately nothing came of it and he is still without a team.

However, now with a full year of rest behind him and with NFL free agency upon us, now is the time for things to get serious once again when it comes to him being back in the league. But getting back in the league isn’t the only thing that’s serious when it comes to Beckham Jr, so are his salary demands.

Odell Beckham Jr looking for the big bucks when he’s back

Odell Beckham held a workout this past weekend in Arizona, with reports suggesting that as many as 12 teams were there to see what level he is at as he continues his recovery, hinting that there is certainly going to be a market for his services in the coming days and weeks.

But with a big market comes a big price tag, as according to Mike Florio with ProFootballTalk:

At one point during the 2022 season, a report emerged that free-agent receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. wants $20 million per year. We’re told that Beckham still has that number in mind.

Is Odell Beckham Jr taking too big a bite of the apple?

A contract of $20m a year would put Beckham Jr amongst one of the highest paid at his position, and whilst there is no doubt that during his prime he would have deserved that and more, given his injury history, he might need ot take a serious step back when it comes to evaluating what he is worth.

There is no team out there that will offer him that, and if he sticks to that number, then he is going to be spending a lot of time waiting for that phone to ring because he simply isn’t worth that anymore.