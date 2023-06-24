The Saudi Pro League looks set to try and recruit some of Europe's top names this summer and former Manchester United loanee, Odion Ighalo, has given an insight into the sort of luxurious lifestyle that those that make the switch can expect.

The Nigerian forward now plies his trade with Saudi outfit, Al-Hilal.

The club have just signed Ruben Neves from Wolves and look set to raid the Premier League further in the coming weeks.

A blockbuster deal to bring treble-winning Bernardo Silva to the club is reported to be in the works, in what would be one of the biggest signings of the summer.

With the financial power of the Saudi League becoming more and more prevalent in the game, it is not a shock that their players travel in style.

Odion Ighalo shows off luxury lifestyle of a top player in Saudi Arabia

Most top-level teams fly to their away games these days, but the level of luxury on Al-Hilal's plane is just outrageous.

Footage of Ighalo giving a tour of the plane has emerged on social media and fans have been astonished by want they've seen.

The plane in question is a Boeing 474-400 and is said to be worth $220 million according to Aeroaffaires.

Containing numerous bedrooms and a dining room, it's more like watching a tour of a house than a plane! You can check it out below.

Video: Inside the $220m luxury plane that Al-Hilal use to fly to away games

A quick look around the lounge areas and even the cockpit rounds up the tour of the lavish accommodation.

The plane, which is owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, originally had seating for 400 passengers - although this was ultimately ripped up to allow for a spacious interior.

In place of the seating, a golden throne now sits in the middle of the cabin!

With travel like this being offered on a routine basis - in addition to massive salaries - it's hardly surprising that life in the Middle East appeals to a number of the game's top names.

The Saudi Pro League's spending spree looks far from over as the Gulf state looks to establish itself as a destination for some of the world's best players.