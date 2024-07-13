Highlights Odsonne Edouard could leave Crystal Palace, as he has just 12 months remaining on his contract with the club.

The Frenchman will consider offers from Italy and the Premier League.

Palace are seeking attacking reinforcements this summer after Olise's departure, with Maghnes Akilouche, Matias Soule, and Ismaila Sarr linked.

Odsonne Edouard's three-year stint at Crystal Palace could be set to come to an end, with Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman receiving approaches from Italy and the Premier League, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The striker has endured a difficult spell in south London since his £14 million move from Celtic in 2021, scoring just 21 goals in 101 appearances. Last campaign, the Frenchman definitively dropped below Jean-Philippe Mateta in the pecking order at Selhurst Park, operating in the shadows of the prolific forward who ended the season with 16 Premier League strikes.

Now, with interest from a number of potential suitors emerging, Edouard could walk through the exit doors and look to find a home which will guarantee him regular playing time. Romano has revealed that clubs in the Premier League and in Italy are interested in the number nine, who will be deliberating over these options.

Edouard Likely to Leave Palace

The player has 12 months remaining on his contract

One of countless Paris Saint-Germain academy graduates in recent times, Edouard completed a permanent switch to Scottish giants Celtic in 2018, after a successful temporary spell the year prior. Developing into a productive goalscorer in Glasgow, the former Toulouse loanee was chased by a number of clubs before completing his move to Palace.

The 26-year-old's finishing exploits did not translate from Scotland into the Premier League, with the player struggling to establish himself as a reliable goal-getter in England's top flight. Despite this, clubs in the division are said to be interested in Edouard, with Palace likely to cash in due to the player's contractual situation.

The 6'2 striker has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, so the Eagles will be eager to avoid losing him on a free transfer next year. Writing on X, transfer guru Romano confirmed the interest in Edouard.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (Premier League Only) Stat Edouard Mateta Appearances 30 35 Goals 7 16 Assists 0 5 Shots Per 90 2.95 1.74 Expected Goals Per 90 0.36 0.43 Key Passes Per 90 1.04 1.26

Palace Eyeing Offensive Reinforcements

Akilouche, Soule and Sarr have been linked

With Michael Olise opting to join Bayern Munich, Arsenal considering a move for Eberechi Eze and Edouard now also potentially on his way out, Glasner could be left with a depleted offensive ensemble. Thus, Steve Parish and the Palace hierarchy are desperately on the hunt for attacking reinforcements in this window, with links to several players circulating.

Monaco's attacking midfielder Maghnes Akilouche is reportedly 'on the list' for Palace this summer, while the south Londoners have also been linked with Juventus' Matias Soule, who scored eleven goals on loan at Frosinone last season in Serie A. Elsewhere, Palace are eyeing ex-Watford winger Ismaila Sarr as a direct replacement for Olise.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/07/2024