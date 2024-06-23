Highlights Odsonne Edouard has fallen out of favour at Crystal Palace and could move on this summer

The striker has reportedly changed agents in a bid to resolve his future

Palace are said to want a deal wrapped up quickly as their summer plans take shape

The future of Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard has been thrown into doubt, according to recent reports.

Despite a renewed sense of positivity following the arrival of new manager Oliver Glasner last season, it’s set to be a turbulent summer for the club with a number of key players linked with moves away. Michael Olise is set to join Bayern Munich, while Eberechi Eze and defender Marc Guehi are also attracting interest.

Palace secured a top 10 finish last term after Glasner’s arrivals sparked an upturn in form. However, it’s only a small improvement on their previous finishes across the last several Premier League seasons.

Edouard’s Future in Doubt

He has one year left on his contract

Another player with an uncertain future at Selhurst Park is striker Edouard. He joined the club from Scottish side Celtic ahead of the 2021/22 season and is now about to enter the final year of his deal with the club.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the 26-year-old has changed agents in a bid to resolve his future. The article claims Palace are open to parting ways with the striker as he’s fallen down the pecking order at the club.

However, it has been suggested any potential deal will need to be wrapped up quickly as Palace will need to recruit a replacement. Not least because they are already fielding interest from clubs in a handful of other players.

Odsonne Edouard 2023/24 stats for Crystal Palace (all competitions) Stat: Appearances 33 Goals 8 Assists 0 Minutes played 1,734

Edouard, who earns £90k-a-week at Selhurst Park, had a promising start to life at Palace and has made over 100 appearances for the club across all competitions. He has scored 21 goals in that time, but has struggled to match the numbers he posted while at Celtic.

Michael Olise Agrees Bayern Munich move

The forward was wanted by a number of clubs

One player that appears set to depart Palace this summer is Olise. The 22-year-old’s future had been widely speculated for some time, but news broke this week that he has agreed to join Bundesliga giants Bayern.

Sky Sports were among the outlets to report the move, claiming a £50.7m fee will be paid to Palace, which includes add-ons. Newcastle United and Chelsea had also been heavily linked with the player, but it appears Bayern have now won the race for his signature.

The report goes on to state that Olise will sign a long-term contract in Bavaria, believed to run until the summer of 2029. Last season, the attacker scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 19 Premier League appearances.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.