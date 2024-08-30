Leicester City have made a late move to sign Crystal Palace forward Odsonne Edouard, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

Edouard struggled for minutes with the Eagles last season after the impressive form of Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Palace are now also closing in on bringing Eddie Nketiah to Selhurst Park. Leicester's attacking options are thin and Steve Cooper's side are heavily relying on an ageing Jamie Vardy.

Leicester Eyeing Palace's Edouard

He's set to leave this summer

According to Percy, Leicester are exploring a late move to sign Edouard from Crystal Palace, with the French striker being made available on loan. The Telegraph reporter confirms that Nketiah is expected to join Palace, allowing the capital club to offload Edouard...

"Leicester are exploring a late move to sign Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard, who has been made available on loan. Edouard set to leave before the deadline with Eddie Nketiah expected to join from Arsenal."

Edouard, who earns £90k-a-week at Selhurst Park, could be the answer to Leicester's striker situation. The former Celtic man has Premier League experience, just like Vardy, and could provide some healthy competition in attack.

Tom Cannon Could Depart Before Deadline

Leicester will need a replacement

Former Everton striker Tom Cannon, who signed for Leicester last summer, has struggled to make an impact for the Foxes. The young forward is now being linked with a move away, and journalist Alan Nixon has claimed he wants to leave on loan before the end of the window.

The report claims that Luton, Hull, Sunderland, and Middlesbrough have all shown an interest, so it could be one to watch in the final hours. With Cannon possibly heading out the door, it makes sense that the Foxes are targeting Edouard to strengthen their attacking options.