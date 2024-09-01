Newcastle United have only just signed goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos in what has been a low-key summer for the club in a transfer sense - but the Greek stopper could already depart after other goalkeeper incomings, according to reports.

Former Benfica man Vlachodimos was brought to St. James' Park earlier in the window for £20million, having spent just one season at Nottingham Forest, and was expected to be backup for Nick Pope. However, with another goalkeeper arrival and Martin Dubravka on the books, he could be set to leave - with Anderlecht being in the market for his services, according to reports.

Vlachodimos Could Depart Newcastle

The goalkeeper may not garner any game time this season

The report from Alan Nixon states that Vlachodimos will make his escape from Newcastle - just weeks after joining at the end of June from Forest.

Vlachodimos only joined Newcastle at the end of the PSR deadline period, with the Magpies needing to sell a player to avoid being sanctioned for failing Financial Fair Play regulations - and with academy star Elliot Anderson making his way to the City Ground for a fee of around £35million, it saw Vlachodimos move up north to act as cover for Nick Pope between the sticks and give a huge help to the Magpies in their quest to avoid punishment.

But, with John Ruddy acting as emergency backup and with Dubravka still at the club, there isn't much space for Vlachodimos to play - and as such, he could still go out on loan.

The Greek star could go to Belgian giants Anderlecht, with the deadline for their transfer window being in the next week; and with three other goalkeepers in the squad he can still embark on a career elsewhere, having failed to play for the Magpies and thus being enable to move under FIFA rules.

He could follow Toon favourite Kieran Trippier out of the door, with the full-back having been linked with Turkish side Eyupspor over the last day - and with the Turkish transfer window also still open, it's been claimed that the Turkish outfit have agreed terms with the England right-back.

Newcastle Have Had a Quiet Summer

FFP regulations means they have had to pick over major incomings

Newcastle are expected to have great amounts of turnover given how they are progressing as a club, but selling one of their key players despite his decline and a goalkeeper they signed just weeks ago is quite the stretch.

There have been some strong additions this summer in the likes of Lloyd Kelly, Lewis Hall and William Osula but it was always expected to be a quiet summer when dealing with FFP regulations - and with Sandro Tonali returning to the fore after making just eight appearances for the club last season, he will be like a new signing in the Magpies' midfield.

The Magpies will undoubtedly be in a position where they can spend to become stronger next summer and if they can replicate the form they produced when coming fourth in the 2022/23 season, it will be job well done for the club - though it will be tough, despite picking up seven points from a possible nine to start the Premier League campaign.

