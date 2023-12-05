Highlights The Dallas Mavericks have made significant improvements this season, with Luka Dončić making a case for MVP.

The Mavericks have strengthened their defensive identity by drafting Dereck Lively II and acquiring Grant Williams.

Dallas have the potential to make noise in a competitive Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the surprises of the season so far through the first 20 games, with Luka Dončić making his case for league MVP, while his team have been solid defensively, largely thanks to the additions brought in via the 2023 NBA Draft and free-agency. Those additions, along with a full off-season of Doncic and his All-Star teammate, Kyrie Irving, working together in tandem, has prompted NBA journalist Mark Medina to argue that things are coming together in Dallas and the ‘net positives’ are now paying off.

Surprise in the West





Despite retaining eight-time NBA All-Star, Kyrie Irving, and re-signing him to a three-year, $126 million deal in free-agency, the Mavericks had a lot of work to rebuild their roster on the defensive front after giving away so much roster depth in the initial trade with the Brooklyn Nets back at the February deadline.

After opting to re-sign their starting center last season, Dwight Powell, to a three-year, $12 million extension, Dallas’ attention turned toward other defensive reinforcements, bringing former Boston Celtics big, Grant Williams, to the team in a sign-and-trade deal worth four-years, $53 million. As well, they chose to use their first-round draft pick on a defensive prospect, electing to select Duke Blue Devil Dereck Lively II 12th overall, and so far he has been a hugely impactful addition to the roster.

As a result of their roster bolstering, despite not having spent too much time together to build on-court chemistry, and the MVP level of play that franchise star Luka Dončić is currently performing at, the Mavericks currently find themselves assuming an automatic playoff spot, the sixth seed, in the Western Conference standings. While they have taken a dip in form over the past couple of games after a hot 8-2 start, having now lost six of their previous nine games, they are still only two games back of second place in the West, and four games back of the leading team, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dallas Mavericks - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 118.2 6th Opponents points per game 118.0 22nd Offensive rating 117.4 7th Defensive rating 117.3 25th

Medina – Mavericks’ off-season moves ‘gives them more of a defensive identity’

The journalist believes that while they are not yet near being a seasoned final product, Dallas have made exponential improvements since last season, where at times, they struggled to close games out and get over the line. Giving up a lot of defensive assets in order to acquire Irving at the trade deadline also didn’t help their case, but their off-season moves aimed to recuperate some of their losses from that deal.

“It’s still a work in progress and not a final product, but it's a huge net positive compared to last season. Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić’s chemistry has only improved. They needed to figure out tactics and x's and o's and how to close games out, but the bigger thing is that they didn't, partly because they got Kyrie Irving, have a lot of depth around, most notably on defense. They made some net positives this off-season in drafting Dereck Lively II and getting Grant Williams in free agency and that gives them more of a defensive identity.”

Luka Magic’s bag of tricks for MVP bid

Through the first quarter of the season, a case could be made for Doncic being the best player in the NBA, period. Already a four-time All-Star at the age of 24, the six-foot-seven guard has been on a tear offensively throughout this entire career, but his numbers just continue to impress season-in-season-out. Shooting 49.0 percent from the field on his 22.0 attempts, the Slovenian’s 31.4 points per game is second-best in the NBA behind reigning MVP, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers. Additionally, he is posting 8.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals.

Luka Dončić - Dallas Mavericks 2023-24 NBA Statistics Minutes Played 35.8 Points 31.4 Rebounds 8.4 Assists 8.4 Field goal % 49.0 3-point field goal % 38.8

Even with Irving on the roster, there is no debate that this is Dončić's team, where he ranks fourth overall in the league with a 19.6 player impact estimate score at 19.6, while he also is responsible for 34.3 percent of the Mavericks’ plays when he is on the floor. His 41.2 percent assist percentage ranks fourth in the league, with the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton (46.4), Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets (44.3), and Atlanta Hawks star point-guard, Trae Young (42.8) leading the way on that front.

While Luka always seems to dazzle and set the league alight when on the court, perhaps what is most impressive is his ability to make NBA history, seemingly almost effortlessly. Per NBA.com, last week in their win against the Houston Rockets, Dončić became only the second player in NBA history to record multiple 40-plus point games, nine assists and no turnovers, and the first in over 40 seasons since the L.A. Lakers’ Magic Johnson did it in January 1982 against the Detroit Pistons.

However, Dončić went one step further, putting on a monster performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder just four days later, helping his team go on a historic 30-0 run, albeit falling short after narrowly losing 126-120. Nevertheless, his 36 points, 15 rebounds, 18 assists, two steals and two blocks on 5-13 shooting from three, made history as not only did he tie NBA legend Larry Bird for ninth all-time on the triple-double leaderboard (59), but he also became the only player in league history to record multiple 35-plus points, 15-plus rebounds, 15-plus assists and five-plus three pointers made games.

Still only 24-years-old and arguably not yet in his prime, the ceiling for Dončić remains very high, almost infinite, and if he continues to perform at the level he is at, not only does he have a legitimate chance of winning his MVP bid, but the Mavericks, especially with the experience Kyrie Irving on the team, who seems to be the perfect back-court partner for Luka, and their new defensive identity, pose a threat to other teams in the West. As a result, Dallas stands in good stead for making some noise in a stacked Western Conference that has the potential to bring them playoff success, especially if Luka continues to showcase his magic.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.