J.J. McCarthy's potential first-round status could hang in the balance as he competes side by side with other top passers in the draft.

Brock Bowers is viewed as a top selection in this draft, but his stock is far from certain with over two months left until the draft begins.

321 prospects will be invited to Lucas Oil Stadium to participate in a seven-day event that could help them capture the attention of teams and fly up draft boards, or potentially ruin their status and find themselves undrafted after seven rounds of selections in April.

The NFL Draft is one chaotically long process, and one of the major pit stops along the way is the NFL Scouting Combine where all 32 teams will be in attendance and ready to evaluate some of the top prospects entering the league next season.

2024 NFL Combine Offensive Schedule Date Tight Ends QBs, RBs, WRs Offensive Line Feb. 27 Registration & Team interviews Registration & Team interviews - Feb. 28 Medical exams Team interviews Registration & Team interviews Feb. 29 Media & team interviews Medical exams Team interviews Mar. 1 On-field workouts Media & team interviews Medical exams Mar. 2 Bench Press & departure On-field workouts Media & team interviews Mar. 3 - Bench Press & departure On-field workouts Mar. 4 - - Bench Press & departure

Through seven days of action and countless players from all over the country in attendance, here are five situations to follow throughout the week regarding what and who could impact this year's NFL Draft.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Can McCarthy lock himself into the first round?

With the widespread belief that the top three quarterbacks will be off the board in the first three draft selections, J.J. McCarthy has become the draft's hottest topic. The Michigan passer was a game manager for the Wolverines. Still, when called upon, he routinely stepped up in big moments en route to the team's national championship victory and undefeated season.

Believers in McCarthy are sold on his impressive athleticism, lively arm, and potential to grow his game when given a more significant role in the offense. His doubters can't buy into a passer who never had to handle putting the offense on his back, and there are still plenty of moments on tape where he fails to consistently deliver smart throws.

Both sides of the fence have their reasons and aren't wrong for having them. However, watching McCarthy up close and side by side with some of the other top prospects may pull back the curtain a bit on where exactly he stands in this year's class.

Throwing against air with no pads isn't quite the same as the tape that scouts will delve through, but the chance to compete with others from this class and potentially perform well could help elevate McCarthy's stock and lock him into the first round of the draft.

Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon

Will the testing be enough to overlook his size?

If you got to catch the Oregon Ducks this year, chances are you noticed Bucky Irving and his impressive playmaking ability. Good enough to produce over 1,500 all-purpose yards this past season while playing a pivotal role in the team's 12-2 season.

This style of play worked in college football for Irving, thanks to his nice blend of speed and contact balance. However, as a sub-200-pound back, it's easy to believe that the running back could bring a certain level of athleticism to garner confidence in handling a full workload or establishing a complimentary role at the next level.

Should he fail to test well, the appeal goes down and pushes a back that has day two expectations into the later rounds, potentially hindering his chance to earn a role in a professional backfield. The long speed doesn't matter as much as his ability to explode out of the backfield.

Keep an eye on his 10 & 20-yard splits and agility testing to get a gauge on what his stock should be when draft day comes around.

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

Speed could help Worthy gain some ground on draft boards

For Xavier Worthy, he is in the thick of this wideout class that is in the fringe first round discussion with very little clarity on how the pecking order will go on draft day after Marvin Harrison Jr. is off the board. As a result, this year's NFL combine could be the first major test that helps someone stand out from the pack and move themselves up the current consensus rankings.

Potential first round wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft Player Expected draft range Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) Top 5 Malik Nabers (LSU) Top 10 Rome Odunze (Washington) Top 10 Xavier Worthy (Texas) 1st - 2nd Round Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU) 1st - 2nd Round Adonai Mitchell (Texas) 1st - 2nd Round Keon Coleman (Florida State) 1st - 2nd Round Troy Franklin (Oregon) 1st - 2nd Round Ladd McConkey (Georgia) 1st - 2nd Round

Worthy seems like the right candidate to put on a show in Indianapolis. He may weigh in at a number that makes some teams concerned (172 lbs), but Worthy's start-stop acceleration and track background should have him running in the 4.3s during the forty-yard dash with a chance to outperform expectations.

A good day of testing for any of the six later first round contenders could potentially help them improve their stock as well, but Worthy has all the tools and traits that make him the clear candidate to show out in Indianapolis.

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The measurements will be worth noting for the prized possession of this tight end class

Around this time last draft, Michael Mayer was a sure-thing first-round tight end, but eventually the concerns surrounding his size and length came into question and pushed him down to being a second-round pick. This year, Brock Bowers is considered a legitimate contender to go in the first five picks and there is a lot of confidence that the top 15 is his floor.

However, the draft process works in mysterious ways, so Bowers' is far from locked in anywhere just yet. Despite his productive career at Georgia, the former Bulldog's frame is a bit concerning compared to the standard for NFL tight ends.

Bowers likely won't fall out of the first round, and NFL front offices won't be shocked by his measurements. With that being said, there is a chance that his numbers will start to reveal a different view from scouts around the league and potentially push him further down the board than many currently expect.

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Can Fuaga continue to rise during this draft cycle?

Since the end of last season, the discussion for this year's tackle class has been headlined by Notre Dame's Joe Alt and Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu. However, Taliese Fuaga has been gaining ground and soaring up the ranks thanks to his impressive build and steller play as the Beavers' right tackle.

In a tackle group that could contend for the record of most first-round offensive tackles drafted in a year, Fuaga has yet to look out of place when compared to others in this class.

His impressive play strength, balance, and open-field speed make him a complete package as a prospect, and should he manage to dominate during the combine, there is a slight chance of potentially breaking into the discussion as the top lineman in this class.

Expect Alt and Fashanu to do well in whatever they perform at the combine, but Fuaga has traits rarely seen in ordinary tackle prospects. Front and center in front of the entire football world, he has a chance to continue his meteoric rise.

