There are few players in history who can rival the career of Zinedine Zidane. With more than 200 appearances for both Real Madrid and Juventus, 108 caps for the French national side, and a World Cup triumph to his name - having scored twice in the final - there isn't a lot that the iconic Frenchman failed to achieve across his 17-year playing career.

Despite excelling across the continent, with successful stints in France, Italy and Spain, one thing that may just be on Zidane's list of regrets, is that he never managed to strut his stuff in the Premier League; but according to a revelation shared by footballing agent Barry Silkman, it appears that this eventuality was actually closer to coming to pass than many would assume.

Zidane Offered to Newcastle

Silkman hoped to move the midfielder to St James' Park

Speaking to Sport.co.uk in 2010, Silkman spoke on his biggest clients, the biggest moves he had brokered, and - crucially in this instance - the biggest players and moves that he had missed out upon across his career.

"I have missed out on players" Silkman confirmed, when asked to name his biggest miss:

"I suppose the biggest player I missed out on was Zinedine Zidane. I offered him to Newcastle at the beginning of the 1996 season for £1.2 million"

At the time, Zidane was playing for Bordeaux, and had scored 12 goals in his 51 appearances in the preceding season. In fact, Zidane's performances had been enough to warrant being named the French Division 1 Player of the Year for 1995/1996, having also claimed the Young Player of the Year award just two seasons prior.

Despite this prowess, however, Silkman claimed that it was actually Newcastle who had turned down the Frenchman - as opposed to the other way around - after watching the combative midfielder, and coming to a remarkable conclusion.

"They watched him and said that he wasn't good enough to play in the First Division, which is the Championship now. Three months later, he went to Juventus for £1.2 million, and two year later he went for £48 million [to Real Madrid]. "So I think the people at Newcastle got it slightly wrong!"

Zinedine Zidane's Career Statistics Club Appearances Goal Contributions Trophies Bordeaux 179 62 0 Juventus 212 81 5 Real Madrid 227 117 6

Silkman's Other Missed Opportunities

Zidane wasn't the only player shunned in the North East

It wasn't just Zidane who was missed out upon, however, with Silkman also sharing another interesting story on another player who would go on to become a Premier League icon.

"I saw a player in Portugal a few years ago, called Nani. I tried to do a deal with Middlesbrough who I was very close with at the time; I did a lot of deals when Steve McLaren was manager. I offered Nani to Middlesbrough, and Gareth Southate didn't fancy him. He was £3.5 million!"

"He went to Manchester United for £27 million, and it was only eight or nine months later, that's all it was. Manchester United's chief executive David Gill actually phoned Middlesbrough chief executive Keith Lamb to ask him if that story was true"

Gareth Southgate turning down the chance to use a flairful and exciting attacking player? Who would have thought. Nani would go on to score 40 goals for Manchester United across his 230 appearances, before being sold to Turkish side Fenerbahçe for £4.25 million.

Both stories go to show that it can truly be the smallest of margins that come to decide the career of any footballer. Had Zidane have signed for Newcastle, it easy to ponder on the force they may have become in the year to follow. Perhaps they may even have established themselves as the dominant force in the early years of the Premier League, and prevented Manchester United from ever being on a perch to begin with.