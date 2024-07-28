Highlights Belal Muhammad was crowned welterweight champion at UFC 304 after defeating Leon Edwards in a gruelling five-round battle.

Muhammad dominated the fight on the ground and with significant strikes, leaving the Manchester crowd stunned by his performance.

Edwards vowed to get the title back from Muhammad after the fight, who will now likely have to defend his title against other welterweight contenders like Rakhmonov and Garry.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad were involved in a gruelling five-round battle in the main event of UFC 304 on the 27th of July. The event was held at the Co-op Arena in Manchester, England, and featured a couple of title bouts, both featuring hometown fighters. Edwards and Muhammad fought for the welterweight championship, while Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes fought for the interim heavyweight championship.

The fight between the heavyweights ended quickly as Aspinall defeated Blaydes by TKO (punches) after just one minute of the first round. However, the Edwards-Muhammad fight proved to be a treat for the sellout stadium in Manchester. This was the second fight between the two welterweights as their first bout ended in a no-contest. The British fighter accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye in the second round, leading to a no-contest.

It took three years for the Palestinian-American fighter to get his shot at a rematch against Edwards. Once the opportunity arose, however, Muhammad was prepared to take the fight to the champion. 'Remember The Name' was crowned the new welterweight champion as all three judges had him winning the battle after five rounds.

Belal Muhammad Crowned Welterweight Champion at UFC 304

Muhammad was confident about his chances before the fight, and he came out of the blocks swinging, taking Edwards to the mat and dominating on the ground. The Brit had his moments, but Muhammad kept the pressure on for five rounds and ended up victorious with scores of 47-48, 47-48, and 46-49.

Ben Cartlidge and Derek Cleary gave Muhammad three of the five rounds, whereas Clemens Werner gave him four out of the five. After a slow start, Edwards picked up his game in the third round, winning it unanimously. However, the 5-foot-10 fighter came back in the later rounds and took home the belt in one of the biggest upsets of the year so far.

Muhammad not only controlled the fight on the ground, but he also landed significant blows to Edwards on his feet. He landed 192 of his 281 strike attempts and was successful in 9 of his 13 takedown attempts throughout the fight, stunning the Manchester crowd.

What was Said After Edwards vs Muhammad

"I see you guys with watery eyes right now," he told the crowd after the fight. He also compared himself to other MMA legends of the past after the fight. "I'm no Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I'm no GSP (Georges St-Pierre), I'm my own man. Now the world knows it and the world sees it."

Edwards, on the other hand, was understandably disappointed after losing the fight, but vowed to get the title back from the current champion. "My body felt tired," the British fighter said. "We'll get it back again."

However, Muhammad will first have to defend his title against one of the other contenders in the welterweight division.

Kazakhstan's Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ireland's Ian Garry, and Australia's Jack Della Maddalena are all in the race for a shot at the title. All these fighters have a legitimate shot at beating Muhammad. Rakhmonov and Garry are unblemished, with records of 19-0 and 12-0 respectively. Della Maddalena has won 17 straight fights, including a recent win against Gilbert Burns, a former title contender.