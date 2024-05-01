Highlights The Hornets need to take steps towards building a competent roster after another disappointing season in 2023-24.

After choosing a direction for the team, acquiring the right personnel in the 2024 NBA Draft and free agency is crucial.

Pairing young talent with veteran mentors is paramount for future success in Charlotte.

Following a 2023-24 season which saw the Charlotte Hornets win 21 games, their front office must realize that changes need to happen in order to build a competitive team in the next few years. The Hornets have the opportunity to bolster their roster in plenty of different ways, as well as change up their coaching staff, as it was revealed earlier this month that current Hornets head coach Steve Clifford would step down from his role with the team at the season's end.

According to ESPN, Clifford plans on moving into a front office role with the team. Hopefully, his expertise as the winningest coach in franchise history, with 241 victories, can translate to bringing in players that will contribute to winning for the 2024-25 season and beyond. As Clifford departs from his duties on the sidelines, the first pivotal move the Hornets will make in their off-season will be to find a new head coach, and a great candidate is already waiting in the wings.

Replacing Clifford: Why a JJ Redick Hire Will Change the Culture

As Clifford joins the front office, Redick looks to lead Hornets to winning ways

A surprising coaching candidate that has separated himself as a finalist for the Hornets' coaching duties is none other than former NBA sharp-shooter and current media personality, JJ Redick. Redick, who has explored new career paths after his playing days, like hosting several podcasts and even commentating games alongside Mike Breen and Doris Burke on ESPN, has been interviewed for the position.

People have gravitated towards listening to Redick in recent years because of his clear love for the sport of basketball and his willingness to explain core concepts of the X's and O's of the NBA to an audience of die-hard and casual basketball fans alike. This is especially true for Redick's latest podcasting venture, Mind the Game, where Redick breaks down the intricacies of set plays that are run in the league alongside his less-popular co-host LeBron James.

A Redick hire would be a fun and interesting experiment for Charlotte, and his no-nonsense attitude could easily rub off on star Hornets players like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, possibly leading to a relatively quick cultural change for the organization. The real question is whether Redick would give up all of his current projects to coach a team of this level. If anything, this would be JJ's most entertaining project to date.

JJ Redick Shooting Stats - Career Category Stat 3PM 1,950 3PT% 41.5% TS% 60.5% FT% 89.2%

2024 NBA Draft: Hornets select Nikola Topić

The Hornets can build a promising three-headed monster of talented scoring guards

As the Hornets prepare to attack this off-season, they must consider plenty of different factors. One being that the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft is right around the corner, set to take place at the end of June. While Charlotte's scouts and general manager's get ready to make their final decision on which player to select as their newest franchise cornerstone, it's still up in the air as to which lottery pick the team will receive. For this case, we will assume that the Hornets receive the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and with that, they are now on the clock.

Topić is a 6-foot-6 200-pound guard hailing from Serbia who can effectively create his own shot while also displaying great passing abilities. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer maintains the mindset that Topić would be the best selection for the Hornets with the third pick in his 2024 NBA Mock Draft, believing that he could be a great addition to the scoring and play-making core of Ball and Miller.

Nikola Topic 2023-24 - ABA League Category Stats PPG 18.4 AST 7.1 2P% 66.7% EFG% 55.4%

O'Connor believes that he could also lead the offense if Ball ends up missing time next season, which is basically inevitable given his track record of availability through his first few seasons. Because LaMelo Ball has only played 58 combined games in his last two NBA seasons, Topić could either prove to be their real first play-making option, or he could easily compliment the fantastic passing ability of the talented point guard Ball.

2024 Free Agency: Re-signing Bridges, adding Mentors and Culture-Shifters

The high-flying forward will test his value as an unrestricted FA in 2024

Following the draft in late June, the Hornets are set for an important July as they head into the free agency period. One of the biggest talking points of the Hornets' free agency revolves around their improved scoring forward Miles Bridges, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent, though the Hornets still do have Bridges' 'Bird' rights, which simply means that the Hornets have the ability to go over their cap room in order to re-sign him.

Bridges is surely looking for a long-term deal since his last opportunity to sign one was ruined by his off-court troubles involving a domestic violence dispute. All charges against Bridges were eventually dropped, but the versatile Bridges missed his chance at a big pay day in 2022-23.

The Hornets have the ability to perform a sign-and-trade with Bridges due to the team's Bird rights, but it has been reported that Charlotte is most likely looking to have Bridges return for the long haul by Bleacher Report. Bridges could be looking for a contract worth upwards of $100,000,000 this off-season, but it looks as though Charlotte is ready to welcome back their 21 point-per-game scorer in 2023-24.

Miles Bridges - 2023-24 Category Stat PPG 21.0 EFG% 52.7% Win Shares 2.2 FG% 0-3 feet 69.2%

If Charlotte decides against bringing back the explosive rim-running Bridges, they could see what his worth would be in the trade market, possibly dealing him for a first round pick or two to help stack up assets for the future. If he is re-signed on a long-term contract, it wouldn't be an unbelievable hypothetical to pose whether Bridges can be an even more effective scorer next season with a fully healthy campaign by his star point guard LaMelo Ball.

If Bridges walks completely, finding his replacement won't be easy, but there are some placeholder players that might prove to be valuable for a Hornets team trying to build a new identity.

Naji Marshall - Forward, New Orleans Pelicans

Naji Marshall's value to a New Orleans Pelicans team that's built their own identity as a scrappy defensive unit should be talked about more in NBA circles. After not being selected in the NBA Draft in 2020, the all-around forward signed with the Pelicans and immediately carved out a spot for himself in their rotation, ultimately leading to becoming an important piece of a roster that has become a competitive low-seed matchup for any of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Marshall's defensive ability and underrated knack for scoring when needed has made him a real option that many teams will be looking to pursue once he hits unrestricted free agency in the summer. Marshall would be a perfect signing for a team whose direction is still shaky at the moment, but he will add a defensive intensity and solid three-point shooting to the prospective team he would be a part of in 2024-25, especially in Charlotte. Marshall would be a great signing as a contributor to a culture change and as a player that most likely won't demand an extremely high salary.

Tyus Jones - PG, Washington Wizards

After a season with the Washington Wizards in 2023-24, Tyus Jones has continued to build a reputation as one of the best back-up point guards in the entire league, and his help wouldn't go unappreciated in Charlotte. Jones could possibly be another option at the point guard position in case their former All-Star LaMelo Ball has another year of unavailability. With this signing, Jones could potentially be the understudy to Topić, leading the bench unit while also letting the rookie get thrown into the fire in his debut season.

Jones' presence can also be invaluable as a mentor to younger players like Topić, Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr. and Bryce McGowens, granted that Charlotte retains Mann, who is under team control for the 2024-25 season.

While Jones may cost a pretty penny, his impact on the team can last even further than the length of his contract, as being another part of an organizational change can be exactly what the Hornets need for their young players going into the future.

Promising Center Core: Developing Richards, Williams

Hornets' young big men can round out the team's edges and help them to compete

Mark Williams - C

The list of players that could benefit from the teaching of a veteran point guard like Tyus Jones doesn't end with young guards, as the Hornets' young centers can gain valuable knowledge when working in the pick-and-roll with an intelligent maestro. Mark Williams, the 15th selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, enjoyed a wonderful second NBA season in 2023-24 with averages of 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in 62 games, improving in every major statistical category. Williams' potential may even still be fairly untapped, as having a present play-making point guard would have done wonders for his play as well during this past season.

Whether the Hornets go out and sign veteran mentors for their young bigs to learn from or not, utilizing this summer to develop their center talent should be a major focus in the off-season.

Nick Richards - C

The second Hornets center that can use some time to develop is former second round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Nick Richards. After being selected by New Orleans, then flipped in a draft day trade to Charlotte, Richards has impressed and certainly out-played his late second round expectations. The 7-foot tall, 245 pound big averaged 9.7 points and 8 rebounds in 2023-24, shooting an incredible 69.1% from the field in 67 games. Richards has proven to be an athletic lob-threat that also performs duties as a serviceable shot deterrent at the basket, rejecting 1.1 shots per game this past season.

As time moves forward, Richards could prove to be the only back-up center the Hornets will need for the next decade, especially if he keeps progressing at his current pace.

Staying on the Court: Preparing Ball for a Healthy 2024-25

All-Star point guard has to be at his best for the Hornets to compete

As if it hasn't been stated enough, Ball's last two seasons in particular have been disappointing due to the time he's missed nursing a plethora of injuries. Of course, his absence wouldn't be as noted if he didn't play such an integral part on this Hornets squad.

After winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award after the 2020-21 season, he would follow it up with a season in which he would be named an NBA All-Star for the first time in 2021-22. Since then, Ball has struggled to stay healthy. It's especially heart-wrenching that Ball has only shown improvement in his sample of games from the past few seasons, though he can't put together a fully healthy campaign.

LaMelo Ball Season-By-Season Season GP PTS AST 2020-21 51 15.7 6.1 2021-22 75 20.1 7.6 2022-23 36 23.3 8.4 2023-24 22 23.9 8.0

Ball thrives the most when he's dishing assists to his teammates, especially when he's out and running in transition. This is why Bridges has become such a fun pairing for a player with the skill set of Ball, as he always looks for his forward streaking through the lane, ready to receive an alley-oop pass or drop-off dish when he gets to the dunker's spot. With the hopeful development of his two athletic young centers, Ball could have a Luka Dončić-esque season in Charlotte, manipulating defenders off of the pick-and-roll and throwing accurate lob passes to his rolling bigs.

If all goes well in this off-season with Ball's rehabilitation from his most recent ankle injury, a second All-Star appearance by the 22-year-old would not be out of the question. Working with team doctors and physicians throughout the off-season hopefully yields a healthy 2024-25 season and leads to the return of playoff basketball to Charlotte.