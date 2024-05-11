Highlights The Memphis Grizzlies should shed small salaries to free up cap space for key acquisitions.

Draft Reed Sheppard for backup point guard, greatly needed due to Morant's injury history.

Sign veteran talent for bench depth and look for big and point guard support.

The Memphis Grizzlies have teetered along the lines of contention and rebuilding for years now. They finished 51-31 last season, good for second in the Western Conference, and their future looked very bright.

This season, they were ravaged by injuries, which caused them to finish 13th in the West. After resting up and getting healthy this summer, and with one of the more talented, young core in the league, it is time they put all their chips on the table and make a big move.

From the ‘Grit n Grind’ era to now, the Grizzlies have always shied away from taking that next step, but now more than ever they are in possession to not only compete but contend for a title with these five off-season moves:

1 Shed Smaller Salaries for Draft Capital

Dangerously approaching the salary cap, the Grizzlies need to free up space to make a move

The Grizzlies’ young core is not as young as it once was. Now that these young stars are entering their primes, it’s only right that they get the maximum extensions they deserve. As a result, The Grizzlies are well above the second apron, and for the first time under owner Robert Pera, will be paying the luxury tax.

Unlike previous years, being in the second apron restricts front offices more than ever before. It only makes sense for the Grizzlies to shed some of their smaller salaries, to make room for bigger additions this off-season.

Memphis Grizzlies Payroll Players 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 Ja Morant $36M $39M $42M Desmond Bane $30M $36M $39M Jaren Jackson Jr. $25M $23M UFA

Players like John Konchar and Santi Aldama could prove to be valuable pieces elsewhere in bigger roles, and trading them for draft capital for a potential move, later on, could be very beneficial. Even if they don’t make a move, as a team in the second apron, it would be wise to get as many draft assets as they can, in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough that can help the team right away on a rookie scale salary.

2 Draft Reed Sheppard From Kentucky

After a stellar year at Kentucky, Sheppard is projected to be a sleeper in the 2024 NBA Draft

In previous seasons, the Grizzlies excelled without their superstar point guard Ja Morant, largely because of backup Tyus Jones holding down the fort. After sending him to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal for Marcus Smart, the team has had nowhere near the amount of success without Morant. This past season, Morant’s absence has shown its face more than ever before. After all, most teams need their superstar to win, but the history of small guards in this league is not a good one and Morant’s health is a big concern.

Drafting combo guard Reed Sheppard out of Kentucky would be the perfect fit for the Grizzlies. Not only does he fill a huge need for the team, as a lights-out three-point shooter, he is an excellent decision-maker with the ball and plays just as well without it. Sheppard could be just the backup point guard the Grizzlies are looking for, filling in for Morant when needed and playing right alongside him when the team is at full strength.

3 Sign a Physical Big and Stable Backup PG

With Steven Adams gone, who will fill in at the center spot?

Now, if the Grizzlies do end up clearing cap space, their bench will largely consist of many young, unproven players that may not be ready for the intensity of the playoffs. The main objective this off-season should be to acquire some steady, veteran talent to round out their bench for cheap.

The backup point guard and center positions are two big needs for the Grizzlies. As stated earlier, they have struggled mightily without Morant, and relying on a rookie like Sheppard is not enough.

Along with their lack of depth at the point guard spot, Jaren Jackson Jr. is the only legitimate big on the roster. While Jackson Jr. is very talented, he still only averages 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 personal fouls a game as their starting center, leading the league.

Acquiring players like Delon Wright and Mason Plumlee would really round out their bench and provide the Grizzlies with a much-needed veteran presence. The two are proven players, with tons of experience, and can really help the Grizzlies next season.

4 Trade Smart and 2024 first-round Pick for Bogdan Bogdanović

Swapping defense for offensive at the 2

Above all else, the Grizzlies need shooting along the perimeter, and shot creation outside their star-studded backcourt. Though excellent in his own right, Marcus Smart is not the answer. Instead, the perfect player to compliment Morant and Desmond Bane, is Bogdan Bogdanović. With the Atlanta Hawks swallowed up in the cesspool of mediocrity, they are bound to make some big changes to their roster. The Grizzlies should capitalize on that and do as much as they can to acquire Bogdanovic.

During his time in Atlanta, Bogdanović averaged 15.7 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three. His style of play is bound to translate well, even in his mid-30s, for the Grizzlies, providing a much-needed contrast to their offense.

5 Trade Kennard, Williams, 3 FRP and 1 SRP for Bridges

What can Mikal accomplish alongside the Grizzlies' Big 3?

As all those pieces fall into place, the big move the Grizzlies have to make this off-season is to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets. One of the highly coveted players in the league, Mikal is an elite, versatile defender with tons of skill as a slasher and shooter. In his first full season as a first option on the Nets, Bridges averaged almost 20 points on slightly below-average shooting, but with the Grizzlies, his percentages are bound to improve because of the abundance of space and talent on their roster.

He is an excellent spot-up shooter, specifically from the corner at 40.5 percent, and great at attacking closeouts, utilizing his length to his advantage. One of the more underrated aspects of his game is his ability to cut along the baseline and play in that short corner area of the court. Bridges would fit in seamlessly at the SF position for the Grizzlies because of those skills, and making a move for him is a no-brainer.

2024–25 Grizzlies Projected Roster (Bolded Players are Possible Acquisitions) Positions Players Guards Morant, Sheppard and Wright Wings and Forwards Bane, Bogdanovic and Williams Jr. Bridges, Jackson and Clarke Bigs Jackson Jr. and Plumlee

These off-season moves will propel the Grizzlies from young up-and-comers to legit contenders for a title next year.