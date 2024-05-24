Highlights With $35M in cap space, the Thunder can sign a free agent to a quick deal to fill voids.

The Thunder can consider moving Josh Giddey due to his lack of shooting.

A trade for Isaiah Hartenstein or Clint Capela could serve as a cheaper option to maximize rim-running needs.

If there was ever a team to take the NBA by surprise this season, it would be the Oklahoma City Thunder. They transformed from a team barely off of a rebuild to a team that won a highly competitive Western Conference. They looked to be a complete team, until the animal that is the playoffs exposed their weaknesses.

The Thunder steamrolled through the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round, but when the lights got bright in the second round, their opponent, the Dallas Mavericks, was the superior team on both sides of the ball. Dallas dominated the Thunder throughout the series physically, killing them on the boards and walling them out of the paint.

With that being said, the Thunder got a taste of hard knocks, getting bounced in the second round. They possess all of the pieces to be competitive, but still need another piece or two to get them over the hump, solidifying them as a legitimate championship contender. With this postseason in their rear-view mirror, the Thunder could make one of these five moves to win it all next year.

1 Sign Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein’s floater game is one the Thunder lacked in this year’s playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder have roughly $35 million in cap space this upcoming season, one of the highest amounts of cap space of any team in the league. And since their team is so young, the majority of their players are not yet eligible for supermax contracts or extensions until 2027.

That means the Thunder have two full years to make some moves, and since they don’t need to make any major changes to their roster (just add a complimentary piece or two), their financial situation gives them the perfect opportunity to do so. Inking a free agent to a one or two-year deal might be just what the doctor ordered, and an ideal player that fits that bill would be Isaiah Hartenstein.

Hartenstein is now a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the New York Knicks. Due to his Early Bird Rights, the Knicks can only offer him a contract in the $16.2 million range. Other teams can and will offer him more, and Oklahoma City has the capital to do so.

Hartenstein would be an interesting fit for the Thunder. His rebounding, passing, and screening games are second to none, and his floater is a weapon that the Thunder severely lacked against Dallas, which ended up biting them in the behind. If the Thunder want to fill those voids, Hartenstein could be a good candidate to ink to a quick deal.

2 Move Josh Giddey

Giddey’s lack of shooting has hurt the Thunder in more ways than one

The Thunder are the youngest team in the league, boasting an average age of just 23.4. They became the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series when they swept the Pelicans in this year’s first round. Josh Giddey is one of those young players, at just 21 years of age, but his lack of shooting has hurt the Thunder in some big moments.

Oklahoma City is a team that prioritizes shooting, attempting to maximize it in all areas of their lineup. And for a shooting guard, Giddey did not perform up to expectations this season. Even though he is a bench player, he only averaged 12.3 points per game in the regular season and 8.7 in the playoffs, which will not cut it if the Thunder wish to be competitive.

If the Thunder wish to remain young and believe that Giddey can find it again, then they should hold onto him. But if other options on the market would better perform Giddey’s role, it may be time for them to move on from him.

3 Trade For Clint Capela

Capela’s contract is expiring and could be a good fit with the Thunder





If the Thunder choose not to go in the direction of Isaiah Hartenstein, they can take on a cheaper option: Clint Capela. He is currently in the latter stages of his contract with the Atlanta Hawks, and is a fierce rim-runner which is what the Thunder need.

The Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery and are slated to draft number one overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. They are expected to take French center Alex Sarr with that pick, and he brings the same game to the court that Capela does, and will be much younger.

The only caveat is that Capela is a bit older, at 30 years of age. But his game would still fit with the Thunder’s, and if the Hawks draft Sarr, Capela will no longer have a place on the team and the Thunder could then swoop in and offer a trade for him.

4 Acquire a Piece to Flip

Jarrett Allen could fit the bill as a player to be flipped in a trade

The Thunder have no shortage of draft capital nor monetary capital, and they can use that as a bargaining chip to acquire a player they like, rather than acquire the player directly. The Thunder could therefore trade some assets they currently have to acquire a top name, and then flip them for an even more lucrative package.

An example of that player could be Jarrett Allen. The Thunder already have a defensive center in Chet Holmgren, and Allen would not want to serve as a bench player. The Thunder could therefore use some draft capital to acquire him, then flip him if they wish to acquire a better package. Allen only makes $20 million per year, so the contract is attainable as well, should that be a requirement.

5 Draft Another Player

Diamonds can always be found in the rough

The Thunder built their current roster essentially by drafting well. They have no shortage of draft picks, and that includes a top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. The Thunder possess the 12th overall pick in this year’s Draft, and while this year’s draft class is not slated to have the biggest names, diamonds can always be found in the rough.

Oklahoma City has demonstrated that they can draft extremely well, and while not every pick will be a hit, they know the type of player they are looking for. Patience has always been the message they’ve preached, and if they want to retain their status of being one of the league’s youngest teams, drafting a player with the 12th pick in this year’s Draft and then developing them could be the route to go.