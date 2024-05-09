Highlights The Portland Trail Blazers aren't structured like most rebuilding teams.

There's a lot of uncertainty within the roster, which has to change this offseason.

The Blazers will have to navigate a tough cap situation while improving their roster.

Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Portland Trail Blazers made the daunting shift from a playoff hopeful to a rebuilding team. Although, if you ask Damian Lillard, he might say that the Blazers were quietly preparing for the post-Dame era a season or two before they ultimately traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks this past fall.

Unimpressed with the Miami Heat's package, Portland General Manager Joe Cronin declined Lillard's demand to be traded to South Beach and found a deal he liked better with Bucks GM Jon Horst. Despite rostering a handful of win-now veterans, the Blazers didn't have them available very often due to injuries and strategic maneuvering. Portland wound up at the bottom of the Western Conference at 21-61, locking up the fourth-best odds in the upcoming lottery.

After years of tiptoeing the line between a second-tier playoff team and a total tear-down, the Blazers have now committed to a concrete direction. The team still has plenty of question marks surrounding it, though. This summer, Cronin and the rest of the Portland brass will have their work cut out for them to ensure that the new era starts off on the best leg possible. These five offseason moves would ensure a bright future for the Portland Trail Blazers.

1 Fire Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups's coaching record with the Portland Trail Blazers: 81-165 (32.9%)

The Portland Trail Blazers turning to a rookie head coach with virtually no prior experience and expecting him to take a playoff team over the hump was a mistake. Signing him to a five-year deal was a bigger one. Chauncey Billups was hired with the approval of Damian Lillard in hopes of elevating the team's ceiling that they kept bumping into under former Head Coach Terry Stotts. Instead, Lillard went 39-48 under Billups, and the Blazers stumbled into two tanking seasons.

He hasn't proven to be much better as a developmental coach, either. The Blazers are a much more talented team than their record this season suggested. Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, and Deandre Ayton are all top 100 talents in this league. Malcolm Brogdon is a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe were highly touted prospects and top-seven draft picks. Toumani Camara and Matisse Thybulle could be solid rotation players for playoff teams. And yet, the Blazers were one of the four worst teams in the league in terms of record. Portland was also on the receiving end of the two worst losses in the league this year and the only two 60-point losses on the season.

Top 10 worst losses in 2023-24 NBA season Game Score Differential OKC 139-77 POR 62 MIA 142-82 POR 60 PHI 135-82 CHA 53 BOS 140-88 GSW 52 BOS 155-104 IND 51 BOS 136-86 BKN 50 DAL 147-97 UTA 50 OKC 135-86 DAL 49 MIN 133-85 TOR 48 PHI 146-101 WAS 45

The Blazers may not be expecting a return to the playoffs any time soon, but hanging onto Billups would be detrimental to the growth of this team. The team recently cleared out his staff of assistants, including his own brother. Billups may be feeling his seat grow hotter, but, reportedly, he might be able to land another job pretty easily despite his tumultuous tenure in Portland.

2 Pick Up Dalano Banton's Team Option

Dalano Banton 2023-24 stats: 10.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.4 APG, 40.4 FG%, 29.6 3FG%

Most of the Blazers' young players mostly underwhelmed this past season, but an unexpected bright spot appeared in the latter half of the year when Portland traded for Dalano Banton at the deadline. Still only 24 years old, Banton has spent a lot of his early career buried on the benches of the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics. With the Blazers, though, he was given an increased opportunity to prove himself, and he responded with aplomb.

Dalano Banton 2023-24 stats with Portland Trail Blazers Category Overall As a starter PPG 16.7 19.9 APG 3.6 4.4 RPG 4.8 5.3 FG% 40.8% 38.0% 3FG% 31.1% 30.8% FT% 78.0% 78.1% SPG 0.9 1.0 BPG 0.6 0.6 TOV 2.2 2.8 GP 30 8 MPG 29.2 35.6

The 6'9 jumbo point guard displayed elite potential on both ends of the court. With his size at his position, Banton can use his elongated arms to envelope opposing ballhandlers and hold his own on switches against opposing wings. On offense, he displayed advanced shot-making at all three levels and promising floor vision, although his decision-making and efficiency still need a lot of work.

Ultimately, the Blazers took a flier on Banton and came away with a steal. This summer, they have an easy decision to pick up his option for next season, giving them a full campaign to evaluate his talent and potential.

3 Trade Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant 2023-24 stats: 21.0 PPG, 2.8 APG, 3.5 RPG, 45.1 FG%, 40.2 3FG%

For a rebuilding team, the Trail Blazers have a lot of veterans on the roster. While it can be good for young players to have an experienced voice on the court and in the locker room, Portland has an abundance of established elder statesmen who take minutes and opportunities away from their prospects. Malcolm Brodgon, Robert Williams III, Matisse Thybulle, and maybe even Deandre Ayton will have to be moved at some point in the future.

With Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe on the roster, they should probably be looking for suitors for Anfernee Simons, too. But the player they need to trade as soon as possible is Jerami Grant.

They should have traded him last season, before they decided to sign him to a five-year, $160 million extension. At 30 years old, Grant was on the other side of his physical prime. With the new CBA, his contract could turn out to be one of the worst in the league if he doesn't age gracefully, as his deal could carry him through 2028. The longer they hold onto him, the longer they risk an injury or some other circumstance slashing his trade value. Trading Grant this summer will bring back assets to help the Blazers continue their rebuild, send him to a contender where he can contribute to a competitive team, and free up nearly 16 shots and 53 touches per game for Henderson, Sharpe, and the rest of Portland's youth movement.

4 Clear The Books

Portland Trail Blazers 2025-25 projected practical cap space: -$55 million

The Portland Trail Blazers are in an unusual spot. Despite having a losing, rebuilding roster, they also have one of the most expensive payrolls in the entire league. Portland has over $112 million in cap space committed to their top four highest-paid players (Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons, and Malcolm Brogdon) alone.

Portland Trail Blazers 2024-25 active cap figures Player Cap Figure Percentage of Salary Cap Deandre Ayton $34,005,126 24.1% Jerami Grant $29,793,104 21.1% Anfernee Simons $29,852,857 18.4% Malcolm Brogdon $22,500,000 16.0% Robert Williams III $12,428,571 8.8% Matisse Thybulle $11,025,000 7.8% Scoot Henderson $10,259,160 7.3% Shaedon Sharpe $6,614,160 4.7% Kris Murray $2,990,040 2.1% Dalano Banton $2,196,970 (Team Option) 1.6% Duop Reath $2,048,780 1.5% Jabari Walker $2,019,699 (non-guaranteed) 1.4% Toumani Camara $1,891,857 (non-guaranteed) 1.3% Rayan Rupert $1,891,857 1.3%

If they don't make any significant changes to their personnel, they'll be well over the new CBA's second apron next season, which will severely limit their flexibility to make roster moves. As a franchise that's currently searching for viable talent to usher them into their next competitive era, the Blazers need to ensure that they have as much financial wiggle room as possible.

Being in the second apron when Portland has no chance at making the playoffs might not seem like such a bad thing, but it'll severely handicap the Blazers' ability to further their rebuild. A proven strategy for acquiring young talent and draft capital is to take on bad contracts from other teams in return for sweeteners in the form of prospects or future picks. Unless the Blazers cook their books, they won't be able to do any of that anytime soon.

5 Take On a Young Flier in Free Agency

Last year, the Blazers only had two notable free agent additions: Moses Brown and Duop Reath

The Trail Blazers could have barely anything to work with or nothing at all in free agency this summer, depending on how well they carry out the last bullet point. On the bright side, Portland and its fans won't have any dreams of finally signing a star to give Lillard more help dashed this year.

Notable 2024 NBA free agents 25 or younger Player Former Team Free Agent Type Age Brandon Boston Jr. LAC RFA 22.4 James Wiseman DET RFA 23.1 Isaac Okoro CLE RFA 23.2 Kenyon Martin Jr. PHI UFA 23.3 Jalen Smith IND PO 24.1 Bol Bol PHX UFA 24.4 Chuma Okeke ORL RFA 25.7

Because they're still in the fledgling stages of their rebuild, they don't need to target any high-profile free agents that might break the bank. Even if they're only limited to their taxpayer mid-level exception and veteran minimum contracts this offseason, Portland could still find some gems in the rough if they know where to look.

This year's free agent class could potentially be loaded with household names ready to find greener pastures, but there are quite some interesting young players hitting the market as well. Someone like James Wiseman, Isaac Okoro, or Chuma Okeke could be available for cheap and pay off in a big way down the road.