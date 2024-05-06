Highlights Orlando Magic has ample cap space, ~$50M, and should aim for the max cap of $58M by making strategic player decisions.

Prioritize extending core players Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs this summer to maintain the team's foundation.

Orlando's main focus should be on adding a wing shooter, not another guard, and bolstering their frontcourt depth strategically.

The Orlando Magic may have just blown an 18-point lead in a Game 7, but their franchise outlook remains among the brightest in the entire NBA.

Such is the case when you've struck gold on a young superstar, hired the perfect coach, and have tons of cap space to work with. Orlando's goal this offseason will be to bolster an already competitive roster around Paolo Banchero, and the Magic have the money to make some moves.

Here's a look at how Orlando should proceed.

Maximize Cap Space

Orlando has more than $50 million to spend

With its max cap space for 2024-25 projecting north of $58M, Orlando should seek to get as close as possible to this max figure by declining most if not all of its current team options and decidedly moving on from nearly all of its pending free agents.

This will mean not picking up the $11M team option for Joe Ingles, as well as letting both Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris walk.

Orlando will likely exercise Moritz Wagner's team option to keep the Wagner brothers together, but this represents one of only two exceptions working against the Magic's plan to shed all unnecessary pieces and clear as much cap space as possible.

The other exception is Goga Bitadze, whom the Magic should seek to re-sign. Bitadze is a serviceable, young center familiar with Orlando's system, and the Magic will be thin up front entering free agency. Bitadze represents excellent insurance if the Magic strike out on certain of its more decorated free-agent targets in the frontcourt.

If Orlando executes the above, it will have retained the following players on its roster for 2024-25 before free-agent signings (including Bitadze) are taken into account:

Magic Roster Retention from 2023-24 Player Age next season Jonathan Isaac 27 Cole Anthony 24 Paolo Banchero 22 Wendell Carter Jr. 25 Jalen Suggs 23 Moritz Wagner 27 Anthony Black 21 Franz Wagner 23 Jett Howard 21 Caleb Houston 22

Extend Wagner and Suggs

Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are at the core of Orlando's future

Both Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are eligible for extensions this summer, and Orlando should extend both guys. Neither Wagner nor Suggs are flawless NBA players, and it is almost certain that neither is going to end up being a superstar, but they have each displayed various qualities that contribute to high-level winning. Suggs provides above-average size at the point guard position and defends harder than 99.9% of the NBA, something any NBA coach would take on their roster without a millisecond's hesitation.

Wagner's extension is actually more difficult to argue for, since he can be a minus defender at times and also has disappointed as a distance shooter thus far in his career. On the other hand, Wagner's chemistry with Banchero looks to be rock solid, and it's important that Orlando maintains a steady core around Banchero as it adds new pieces.

Urgent Team Needs: Wing and Big

The Magic need to address shooting this summer

First and foremost, Orlando needs to surround Banchero with more shooting. Banchero effectively operates as a point forward for the Magic, and with Anthony Black fully capable of stepping in to replace Fultz' minutes, Orlando is not in dire need of another lead guard to add to their rotational committee of Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Black.

If a veteran like Kyle Lowry becomes available for the league minimum, the Magic should consider adding Lowry for his championship experience and locker room value, but on the whole, Orlando should be looking to add a wing shooter, not another guard.

Orlando is going to have plenty of cap space, meaning that they could potentially lure Paul George away from his $41M player option with the Clippers. The Magic will also likely take a long, hard look at Klay Thompson, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

On the other hand, Orlando would benefit by turning away from both George and Thompson, who are both 34 years of age. With all due respect to both Hall of Fame players, George and Thompson have already played their best basketball, and the Magic should be looking to invest big money in a player who can play at a championship level for the rest of the 2020s. Banchero is unlikely to enter the early stages of his prime before George and Thompson are all but retired.

A younger option on the wing that Orlando should prioritize is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who provides not only shooting but elite defense and championship experience. Caldwell-Pope has a $15.1M player option with the Nuggets that he could decline if given the impression that he will be signed for more money by a team like Orlando. Adding Caldwell-Pope would be a huge victory for the Magic.

Other free agent possibilities at the wing for Orlando include Kelly Oubre Jr., Buddy Hield, and Malik Monk, although paying Monk probably equates with an inconvenient expense and crowded fiscal timeline for the Magic in relation to Monk's value, especially considering the Wagner and Suggs extensions. Oubre Jr. might also demand a high price after his notable two-way production for the 76ers in 2023-24, but Hield is a safe backup option for the Magic in lieu of being unable to procure Caldwell-Pope's services.

Filling in the Frontcourt

The Magic need more depth at center

Orlando has little reason to give up on Wendell Carter Jr. as its starting center, but the Magic absolutely need more frontcourt depth beyond Carter and Moritz Wagner. Orlando should closely monitor Luke Kornet's situation this summer, as Boston's underrated bench big will become an unrestricted free agent.

Kornet provides rim protection and has developed into one of the NBA's elite ball screeners. Kornet's screen-setting would create a world of difference for Orlando's speedy, penetrating guards.

If the Magic fail to sign a bona fide wing and have a ton of cap space to give to a center, they could potentially throw big money at guys like Jonas Valančiūnas, Nic Claxton, or Isaiah Hartenstein, each of whom would potentially usurp Carter as the starting center for the Magic.

If Orlando does end up signing one of these centers, however, it probably means that they were unable to acquire a high-paid wing, which represents an aberration from their best-case summer.

Orlando doesn't need to make any blockbuster changes this offseason, and to do so would be a mistake. They have a boatload of talent developing around a legitimate superstar in Banchero, not to mention a great young coach in Jamahl Mosley. Adding a key piece on the wing as well as a tastefully selected backup big will make the Magic a substantially better team next season than they were in 2023-24, but the main margin of improvement will come from the ongoing maturation of their youthful core, headlined by Banchero.

Orlando also needs to consider the landscape of the Eastern Conference at present. The Boston Celtics are looking like an unstoppable force for the next couple of years, and Boston's timeline is about five years ahead of Orlando's if one considers the age of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kristaps Porzingis as compared with Banchero.

The Magic are unlikely to seriously challenge Boston in the next two seasons, but if Orlando stays patient and does not make any rash, "win-now" signings over the next 48 months, it might find itself in prime position to snatch the East throne away from the Celtics during the later stages of the 2020s.

Orlando must embrace macro, long-term thinking this summer and realize that its championship opportunity will soon enter into full bloom if only its front office understands the art of delayed gratification.

The Magic must say "no" to temptations like Paul George or Klay Thompson and find smarter ways to build around Banchero with near future, but not immediate title contention in mind.