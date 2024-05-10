Highlights The Sacramento Kings should resign Malik Monk for offensive depth and continuity.

The Kings need to draft a quality rotation player like Ron Holland or Tidjane Salaun.

Acquire depth behind Domantas Sabonis, trade Kevin Huerter for picks, and pursue Brandon Ingram for a franchise-altering move.

The Sacramento Kings have spent most of this century at the bottom of the league, and only recently propelled themselves to relevancy.

In a Western Conference riddled with injuries and newly-established rosters last season, they managed to finish third with a record of 48-34, but this year the league has upped its talent dramatically, as teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Wolves continue to move up in the standings.

As a result, the Kings, with only two fewer wins than last year, finished ninth in the West at 46-36. In hopes of building off their recent success, the Kings can make it back to the top of the West with these five off-season moves.

1 Resign Malik Monk

After arguably his best season, Monk is an essential piece to the Kings' success

Malik Monk has been one of the better performers off the bench this season, putting up career-highs across the board. Arguably the biggest snub for Sixth Man of the Year, Monk has been a pivotal piece in the Kings’ success and his injury could have very well been the reason for their struggles.

Monk is now entering unrestricted free agency and is likely to be one of the more coveted players among his free-agent class. As teams like the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons look to compete, players like Monk will be highly recruited this off-season. With loads of cap space at their disposal, Monk can command north of $20 million a year, more than doubling his previous contract.

Keeping Monk on the roster is a must for the Kings because of their limitations on offense. Outside of De’Aaron Fox, there is not much shot creation and scoring on the roster, and because of the uncertainty surrounding Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray, losing Monk could be very detrimental for the Kings.

2 Draft Either Tidjane Salaun or Ron Holland

In a limited draft, who is the best fit for the Kings?

In desperate need of athleticism and finishing, the Kings should really consider utilizing their pick this year to draft a quality rotation player. Of course, if the proper trade presents itself, the Kings should pull the trigger, but with this draft being one of the least talented drafts in years, a trade most likely won’t be an option. However, the lack of superstar talent does not mean a lack of overall talent, and there are plenty of quality, young players that, if put in the right position, can excel in a role in a competitive franchise.

With Harrison Barnes getting up there in age, his value as a player and asset has greatly diminished. It would probably be wise for the Kings to get out of his contract while they can. With Murray on the roster, they’ll have plenty of leeway to invest in a young, athletic wing to come off the bench and eat up some minutes.

Players like Ron Holland from the G League Ignite, or Tidjane Salaun from France could really excel alongside Sabonis in the dunker's spot and as finishers above the rim, similar to Aaron Gordan’s role on the Denver Nuggets. Though asking two rookies to play with the same IQ and physicality is a tall task, if either of the two can perform at a level even remotely similar to Gordon's, at a fraction of the cost, it would be a huge plus.

NBA Prospects - 2023–24 Stats Player PPG RPG APG FG% Ron Holland 19.5 6.7 3.1 44.3 Tidjane Salaun 9.3 3.9 0.8 40.2

3 Get Some Depth Behind Domantas Sabonis

The backup center is the biggest position of need for the Kings

Part of the Kings' downfall could be attributed to their lack of size and depth at the center and big positions. Behind Domantas Sabonis at 6’9, there is not much skill on the roster at those spots. The players currently behind Sabonis are Alex Len and JaVale McGee, and that is nowhere near enough. Sabonis has a tough task ahead of him, matching up against so many talented and physical bigs out west.

Whether it be Nikola Jokić and Anthony Davis one week, or Jaren Jackson Jr. and Karl-Anthony Towns the other, at his size, Sabonis will take a beating every other night. Even Kevon Looney got his time to shine against Sabonis, after playing a big role in eliminating the Kings last year, so filling out their big rotation is a must for the Kings.

After going toe-to-toe with arguably the most physically dominant big man in the league, Joel Embiid, New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein has shown he’d be a perfect fit for the Kings behind Sabonis.

Isaiah Hartenstein - 2023-24 Averages Category Stat PPG 7.8 RPG 8.3 APG 2.5 MPG 25.3

He is an excellent passer in the “short roll” and a great screener, much like Sabonis, and is a smart and capable defender at 7’0 tall. Weighing in at 250, Hartenstein is a solid ten pounds heavier than Sabonis too. He can play off De'Aaron Fox similar in the way he plays off Jalen Brunson now, and absolutely excel in a role that would be much better suited to his skill set.

4 Trade Kevin Huerter to the Magic for Picks

Huerter was an integral piece for the Kings last season, but moving on from him could be beneficial in the long run

After an excellent season last year, Kevin Huerter has been quite the disappointment for the Kings, experiencing a huge shooting slump and suffering from some crazy injuries throughout the season as well. Though he is likely to bounce back next year, that is something that the Kings can’t bank on, especially after guaranteeing him about 17M a year.

The Kings should heavily consider trading Huerter, in exchange for future picks and/or possibly a cheaper, “end of the bench” player. With shooting becoming such a coveted skill, the Kings could certainly find teams interested in Huerter. Perhaps a young team on the cusp of contending would be interested in a player like Huerter, stacking up on manageable salaries, while their young stars are still on their rookie deals. The Orlando Magic fit this profile perfectly.

The Magic are rumored to be one of the few teams looking to break the bank this summer. As Franz Wagner struggled to find his offense this year, the only creator on that end for the Magic was Paolo Banchero, and they hope to address this problem this off-season. Acquiring Huerter would be amazing for the Magic, largely because his contract would still give them room to make a move on a player like Paul George.

Even without adding a star, Huerter could provide an element of spacing and off-ball movement for the Magic that was not there previously, while taking very little away from the team on defense. Because of this perfect fit, the Kings could likely get a haul in return for him, making a trade that much more ideal.

5 Trade Harrison Barnes, Pick, Salaries for Brandon Ingram

The awkward fit between Ingram and Williamson could end up rewarding the Kings with one of the league's better young stars

Though Huerter is a great player worth holding onto, moving on from him has a much greater upside, as it can open up the door for the Kings to make a potential franchise-altering move as well.

As alluded to earlier, Harrison Barnes is not getting any younger, and his contract could help facilitate a trade for All-Star forward Brandon Ingram. The New Orleans Pelicans have been blessed with a bevy of super talented wings on rookie-scale deals, so it would be smart for the team to invest completely in Zion Williamson, give their young players a bigger role, and use Ingram’s money elsewhere.

For the Kings, moving Murray to the corners, utilizing him more as a tertiary scorer, and simply adding Ingram to the fold as an isolation scorer would elevate their already elite offense. A three-man game with Ingram on either wing, playing off of a pick-and-roll or DHO from Fox and Sabonis would be beautiful to watch.

2024-25 Projected Kings Roster (Bolded Players are New Acquisitions) Positions Players Guards Fox, Monk and Mitchell Wings Ellis, Holland (or Salaun) and Colby Jones Ingram, Murray and Vezenkov Bigs Sabonis and Hartenstein

A move like this could potentially propel their team to contending status in the West, and hopefully bring them their first title as the Sacramento Kings.