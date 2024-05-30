Highlights The Utah Jazz have missed the playoffs for two years but own lower lottery picks.

Danny Ainge intends to go "big game hunting" to elevate the Jazz to the next level.

Utah needs to extend Lauri Markkanen, trade up in the draft, target Cody Williams, and trade John Collins.

It’s been two full seasons since the Utah Jazz officially tore down their previous core, trading away Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to contending hopefuls in return for young prospects and future draft capital. Since then, Mitchell and Gobert have both taken their new teams to war in the NBA playoffs in each of the two seasons. The Jazz, on the other hand, have been a team seemingly in limbo, neither fully fleshed out enough to compete for a playoff spot nor disheveled enough to bottom out in pursuit of better draft lottery odds.

Due to their lack of commitment — and Lauri Markkanen’s emergence as a borderline All-Star — the Jazz have zero playoff appearances in the last two years but have only landed the ninth and eighth overall picks in the lottery. Both fans and ownership have demanded concrete direction from President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge.

The good news is that it appears that Ainge is ready to pick a path moving forward, although it’s not the one many would have expected. Rather than lament his team’s moderate success getting in the way of potential lottery boosts, he spoke with KSL Sports about how he thought the Jazz might be ready to compete sooner rather than later, even without top draft picks to bolster the roster:

“I think that our objective is to find a player or two and we’re ready to roll. We’re ready to go big game hunting, and that hasn’t happened in the last two years.” - Ainge

It’s not exactly a full commitment that dissipates all doubt, but it does appear that Ainge is hoping to take Utah to the next level this summer. This offseason will be key if the Jazz hope to make any kind of noise in next season’s playoffs. Here are five moves that Ainge and the Jazz need to make to return Utah to its former glory:

1 Extend Lauri Markkanen

2023-24 stats: 23.2 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.0 APG, 48.0% FG, 39.9% 3FG, 89.9% FT

Usually, the team that’s trading away the generational, proven All-Star is the one that ends up regretting the deal more. So far, though, it’s looking like Danny Ainge and the Utah Jazz will come out on top of the Donovan Mitchell deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the summer of 2022, Utah dealt Mitchell to the Cavs in return for a massive haul that included Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, three future first-round picks, and three potential first-round swaps. At the time, the draft selections were the main prize of the deal, while Sexton and Markkanen were essentially fliers on young players who had struggled to find their niche in the league.

Lauri Markkanen stats by team Category Chicago Bulls Cleveland Cavaliers Utah Jazz PPG 15.6 14.8 24.5 RPG 7.1 5.7 8.4 APG 1.2 1.3 1.9 FG% 44.0 44.5 49.0 3FG% 36.6 35.8 39.5 FT% 84.5 86.8 88.5 MPG 29.5 30.8 33.8

Since arriving in Utah, though, Markkanen has cemented himself as one of the most lethal offensive players in the league. A true seven-footer who can score at all three levels, take defenders off of the dribble, and consistently produce on offense without dominating the ball, the Finnish force is a walking mismatch.

The league’s contending hopefuls have been sniffing around the Jazz, hoping that Ainge will finally give in and deal with Markkanen. While Utah has been rumored to have made him available for the right price, it appears that the Jazz have shifted the mindset in favor of trying to build a contender around their star forward. Regardless if Markkanen will be staying with the Jazz long-term, it’s key that they sign him to an extension this summer, to secure his rights and ensure that they’ll be able to control their own future with him.

2 Trade up in the 2024 NBA Draft

Utah Jazz draft picks in 2024: 8, 27 via OKC, 32 via WAS

Even though the Jazz haven’t committed to a full rebuild or tank, they employ a good number of young players. They’re slated to bring seven players into next season 25 years old or younger, eight if they re-sign Johnny Juzang.

That number could shoot up significantly if the Jazz retain all of their picks in the upcoming draft. According to Ainge, though, it’s unlikely that Utah will bring in three more rookies this summer:

“Our plan is not to come to our training camp with six kids under 20 years old. That’s not a real good option for anybody.” - Ainge

Apparently, Ainge was alluding to the possibility of dealing some of the Jazz's draft capital in a trade for an established pro who can raise the ceiling for Utah next year.

Utah Jazz youth movement Player Age for 2024-25 season Taylor Hendricks 21 Keyonte George 21 Walker Kessler 23 Brice Sensabaugh 21 Darius Bazley 24 Kenneth Lofton Jr. 22 Jason Preston 25 Johnny Juzang 23

They could deal some of their picks away to bring in veteran NBA talent or even for selections in later years, but the best option could be to try to move up in this upcoming draft. Ainge — who infamously swindled the Philadelphia 76ers into trading up for Markelle Fultz while his Boston Celtics came away with Jayson Tatum and more through the deal — is more known for trading down, but, if the Jazz are serious about competing next season, they might want to turn their multiple draft picks into one higher selection.

While this year’s draft is lacking on blue-chip prospects, Ainge is sure to have his favorites. Trading up a few spots could guarantee him the chance to grab another franchise cornerstone to put alongside Markkanen.

3 Target Patrick Williams in free agency

2023-24 stats: 10.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 44.3% FG, 39.9% 3FG, 78.8% FT

Utah isn’t exactly a free-agent destination, at least until the NBA lands its first Latter Day Saint star — sorry, Sam Merrill. While most of the league will be trying to find ways to shave salary off of their books this summer to avoid the new daunting second apron, the Jazz are expected to have over $38 million in cap space to work with.

This summer’s free agent class could be stacked with All-NBA talent, including LeBron James, James Harden, and Paul George, but it’s highly unlikely that Ainge will be able to poach an All-Star away from both their former team and their other suitors. Instead, the Jazz will have to get creative to find a way to bring in impactful talent in free agency.

Patrick Williams stats through the years Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 9.2 9.0 10.2 10.0 RPG 4.6 4.1 4.0 3.9 APG 1.4 0.9 1.2 1.5 SPG 0.9 0.5 0.9 0.9 FG% 48.3% 52.9% 46.4% 44.3% 3FG% 39.1% 51.7% 41.5% 39.9% 3PA 1.9 1.7 3.4 3.4 FT% 72.8% 73.2% 85.7% 78.8% MPG 27.9 24.8 28.3 27.3

Looking at the class, there are a few names that Utah might be able to court in free agency that could make a significant difference next season, such as OG Anunoby, D’Angelo Russell, and Malik Monk. Patrick Williams might not be as established as any of them or other impending mercenaries, but he’ll be affordable for the Jazz and still has the potential to grow into something more.

So far in his career, Williams’s development has been stagnant outside of his three-point shooting, but his role and past injuries could have certainly held him back. Utah has the cap space to make him — a restricted free agent — an offer that the Chicago Bulls should feel uncomfortable matching. Even if he doesn’t turn into a future All-Star, his skills as a legitimate big, 3-and-D wing would make him a valuable addition alongside Markkanen and the rest of the Jazz core.

4 Trade John Collins

2023-24 stats: 15.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.1 APG, 0.9 BPG, 53.2 FG%, 37.1 3FG%, 79.5% FT

The Jazz were one of the first teams to benefit from the NBA CBA’s new second apron policy, as they were able to acquire John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks for scraps in a trade that was essentially a salary dump for Atlanta. Due to the second apron and Collins’s declining production over the past few seasons, Utah was able to win their bid for him in return for just Rudy Gay and a second-round pick.

John Collins's mini renaissance Category 2022-23 w/ ATL 2023-24 w/ UTA PPG 13.1 15.1 RPG 6.5 8.5 APG 1.2 1.1 Stocks (SPG+BPG) 1.6 1.5 FG% 50.8% 53.2% 3FG% 29.2% 37.1% FT% 80.3% 79.5% MPG 30.0 28.0

The Jazz didn’t expect to land another All-Star when they dealt for Collins, and they certainly didn’t get one. He did, however, recover some of his trade value by showing improvements as an outside shooter and rebounder this past season.

Collins turned out to be a perfectly good role player with the Jazz; one that could elevate the roster of a contending hopeful, if it was the right fit. Utah should trade him this summer while his value is on the upturn, freeing up more touches and playing time for players like Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh.

5 Let Talen Horton-Tucker walk in free agency

2024-25 stats: 10.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.3 TOV, 39.6% FG, 33.0% 3FG, 80.7% FT

Only 23 years old this past season, Talen Horton-Tucker was a member of the Jazz’s young core, despite it feeling like he’s been in the league for a decade. As Utah didn’t have real playoff aspirations this past season, they could afford to give Horton-Tucker plenty of opportunities to prove that he could be a useful player for Utah down the road. He did not succeed in that venture this season.

Talen Horton-Tucker stats through the years Category 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 9.0 10.0 10.7 10.1 RPG 2.6 3.2 3.2 2.4 APG 2.8 2.7 3.8 3.5 TOV 1.6 1.4 1.9 1.3 FG% 45.8% 41.6% 41.9% 39.6% 3FG% 28.2% 26.9% 28.6% 33.0% FT% 77.5% 80.0% 75.0% 80.7% MPG 20.1 25.2 20.2 19.8

Through five seasons now in the NBA, he’s failed to show a single above-average skill, nor has he significantly developed in any area since arriving in the league. Right now, he’s an inefficient shot-chucker and not much more.

Due to his age, Horton-Tucker could certainly still grow into a quality role player. For the Jazz, though, they have more than enough of a sample size to let him go. If they were to bring him back, it would cut into their cap space and take opportunities away from their young guards like Keyonte George.