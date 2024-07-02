Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers must prioritize acclimating players to new coach Kenny Atkinson's system this offseason.

After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers in scoring the past two seasons, five-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a 3-year, $150.3 million max contract extension. That includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

The Cavs have secured the services of the 27-year-old for most of the rest of his prime years. Mitchell has always been known to be a player who values loyalty and would rather focus on remaining with one team for a long time instead of just jumping from team to team.

Mitchell exudes confidence and believes in himself as a player who can lead a team to an NBA title. As long as he sees that the organization is making efforts to improve the roster, it should keep him motivated.

The Cavs could be interested in signing other free agents, and now that they have locked up their most important player, they can hit the ground running and attempt to pursue any other player who could join the team and help immediately. Here are three things Cleveland should prioritize for the rest of this summer to help Mitchell lead the team to an NBA title.

Priority No. 1 – Allow the Players to Get Acclimated to a New System

New head coach Kenny Atkinson will implement a new offense

The Cavs will continue to search for ways to allow them to get even better after last season's second-round playoff exit that left much to be desired. They are not too far away, but there has to be a sense of urgency within the front office to try and improve the team from a season ago.

It all starts at the top, as the Cavs made the decision to fire J.B. Bickerstaff after six seasons and replace him with Kenny Atkinson.

Bringing in a new coach means a new voice and a different direction, and Atkinson has several things he needs to be successful with the Cavs. When asked at his introductory press conference about what made Cleveland the right fit for him, he referenced how fortunate he is to have the opportunity to be a head coach with this specific organization.

" I just pinch myself and realize how lucky I am. Not to disparage any other program or any other experience I was involved in, but I kind of knew, vision-wise, just watching what (general manager) Kobe Altman and this group has done and how they have taken off here, and knowing a lot of the players that are here. I'm just extremely lucky with the time and the place all this is happening."

Atkinson is great at player development and should be able to get Evan Mobley and Darius Garland close to their peak performances. His in-game coaching ability can be hit or miss and he believes in sticking with his rotations as he often uses an analytical approach.

Atkinson has been regarded as a good coach, and even though his time with the Brooklyn Nets wasn't great record-wise, he still did a good job considering the team was rebuilding. Now that they have settled on a head coach, Atkinson will try to get the Cavaliers up to speed and prepare for the season ahead.

Priority No. 2 – Young Players Must Continue Their Development

Now is the time for Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to take the next step

Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates his shot in the second half against the New York Knicks

For the Cavs to compete for a title, they must get their young players who they have invested in to continue to improve.

Mobley was drafted in 2021 and was viewed as a key piece for the future of the franchise. He had an excellent rookie year, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting. Mobley's numbers have been steady across his three NBA seasons, but he hasn't made any significant leap in terms of production.

The Cavs know they will need more out of him going forward. He is already a high-level defender capable of switching assignments on the perimeter and can protect the rim. In today's NBA, that's an extremely valuable skill set to have with the pace-and-space offenses.

Mobley will likely never become a go-to scorer, but he has skills that fit better with high-level players.

Evan Mobley's Production By Season Season PPG RPG BPG SPG 2021-22 15.0 8.3 1.7 0.8 2022-23 16.2 9.0 1.5 0.8 2023-24 15.7 9.4 1.4 0.9

Garland's name has sprung up in trade rumors and it remains to be seen if he is a good fit with Mitchell as a running mate in the Cavs' backcourt. Garland's full potential could be unlocked with a coach who can adjust the offense and tailor to his strengths, and Atkinson should be able to get the very most out of the talented guard.

Atkinson may experiment with Garland shifting roles between ball-dominant point guard and movement shooter.

Darius Garland's Production By Season Season PPG RPG APG 3pt % 2019-20 12.3 1.9 3.9 35.5 2020-21 17.4 2.4 6.1 39.5 2021-22 21.7 3.3 8.6 38.3 2022-23 21.6 2.7 7.8 41.0 2023-24 18.0 2.7 6.5 37.1

The Cavs' backcourt duo is too talented for this not to work. Realistically, the addition of Mitchell has slowed the development of both Mobley and Garland. The Cavs organization envisioned molding Mobley into its franchise player, but when Mitchell became available, the front office jumped on a great opportunity to get a dynamic player.

Both Mobley and Garland could still develop into All-Star-caliber players, but Atkinson will have to find the right chemistry and balance for everything to work out.

Priority No. 3 – Finding Help Among the Remaining Free Agents

With their core already in place, the Cavs could pursue complementary players

Before they even begin to look at other options on the open market, the Cavs should prioritize signing restricted free agent Issac Okoro.

He has been a vital piece of the Cavs' core young players and is a solid 3-and-D wing whose three-point percentages have increased each season he has played. The organization may be forced to spend more money on Okoro than they originally would have liked because players of his caliber are in high demand around the league.

Okoro has only averaged 8.5 points per game in his four NBA seasons, but he is capable of scoring if he needs to. Due to the Cavs' number of options on offense, Okoro's chances to take shots are limited, but his true value lies as a perimeter defender.

Issac Okoro Career Stats PPG RPG SPG 3pt % 8.5 2.9 0.8 34.7

Buddy Hield is a player the Cavs could have an interest in. He could come off the bench and provide instant offense as Mitchell's replacement when he needs a breather. Even with his defensive flaws, Hield is a durable player. He's a consistently good shooter and can give a team anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes of solid play.

It may be a long shot at this point, but Altman could attempt to persuade DeMar DeRozan to sign a one-year deal. He may be searching for something more long-term as he's in the twilight years of his career, but DeRozan could become the final piece of the puzzle for the Cavs.

DeRozan doesn't necessarily have to score in bunches and there won't be any pressure on him to carry the team. He would simply be there to try and get the team over the hump and should help open up the offense and make life easier for Mitchell, Garland and Mobley.