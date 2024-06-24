Highlights OG Anunoby was a key part of the Knicks' playoff run.

Anunoby is expected to command a hefty $35 million annual contract.

Despite rejecting the initial offer, the Knicks remain hopeful that Anunoby will re-sign with them.

The New York Knicks traded for OG Anunoby back in December, knowing the realization that they could lose him in free agency. Now, Anunoby has declined his player option, officially hitting the open waters.

Anunoby was set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the season. He made $18,642,857 in salary this past season, and a player option on his contract would have allowed him to return to the Knicks for one more season for $19,928,571. That, however, no longer has a chance of happening.

Key Component in Knicks' System

Anunoby was a key component in the Knicks' playoff run

After playing multiple seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Anunoby was acquired by the Knicks in December and played just 23 games for them down the stretch, but was critical in their playoff run.

The 26-year-old London native ultimately became sidelined with a hamstring strain in the Conference Semifinals, a key reason why the Knicks went down to the Indiana Pacers in that series.

The Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley , two young and homegrown players, to acquire Anunoby. He averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game with the Knicks, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

Prior to the playoffs, the Knicks went 20-3 in games that Anunoby played in, heavily boosting the team’s overall production. He has therefore cemented himself as a major component of what the Knicks want their team to look like, and would be instrumental in their success next season.

Hefty Contract Expected

Reports have indicated that Anunoby will not come cheap

Recent reports have indicated that Anunoby will command a large contract, expected to be at around $35 million annually. Originally, it was expected that he would command a deal in the $30 million per year range, but that appears to be no longer on the table. It is known that the Knicks already made an offer to him, but he was "not impressed" with it and rejected it.

“Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he’s not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering…If Anunoby walks, the Knicks will have traded two promising young players to rent Anunoby for a half season, only to watch him leave for nothing in free agency.” — Brian Windhorst

Despite Anunoby's decision to depart, the Knicks still feel confident that he will re-sign with them. There is a mutual connection with the organization, as Anunoby's agent, Sam Rose, is the son of Knicks general manager Leon Rose.

That does not guarantee he will return, but his chemistry with the team and the manner in which he elevated their play is undeniable. It remains to be seen which team he will ultimately sign (or re-sign) with, which he will be able to do once the free agency period begins on June 30.