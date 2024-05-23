Highlights OG Anunoby is expected to be a widely sought-after free agent this offseason.

According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, some NBA executives believe Anunoby isn't guaranteed to re-sign with the Knicks and will consider offers from other teams.

Anunoby will likely command a massive contract, one the Knicks almost certainly want to match because of Anunoby's importance.

The New York Knicks have a big summer ahead, with OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein hitting free agency.

The Knicks hope to retain both, but re-signing Anunoby, in particular, is going to be a challenge.

According to Yahoo's Jake Fischer, there is a "belief" among league personnel that Anunoby's "situation with the Knicks is not as cut-and-dried." Fischer reports that teams believe Anunoby will consider offers from other teams beyond the Knicks.

Anunoby has a $19.9 million player option that he is widely expected to decline. When the Knicks traded for Anunoby in late December, many in the NBA world expected that they had an idea of what he'd be seeking on his next contract.

However, as one of the NBA's elite 3-and-D players, Anunoby is likely going to get paid like a star. The Athletic's Fred Katz recently said on an episode of "The Lowe Post" podcast that he wouldn't be surprised if Anunoby makes $40 million per year on his next contract. It's possible Anunoby could sign a four-year, $160 million contract — would teams offer even more to try to lure him away from New York? Teams may offer Anunoby a huge deal, just to force the Knicks to match and tie up their cap sheet.

There shouldn't be a lack of suitors. The Philadelphia 76ers lurk with cap space and are expected to pursue Anunoby. Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic also have cap space and could open up more to be a player in the Anunoby sweepstakes.

Knicks Can't Afford to Lose Anunoby

In a short time, Anunoby made his value to the Knicks clear

Anunoby played just 23 regular season games with the Knicks, but in that short time, he proved he was a critical piece. The Knicks went 20-3 in those games, with the 26-year-old forward averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and a block per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three.

He was even better in the playoffs, boosting his scoring to 15 points per game while shooting 50.5% from the floor and 41 percent from three. His defense was crucial, as he guarded everyone from Tyrese Maxey to Joel Embiid to Pascal Siakam.

Anunoby was in the midst of his best playoff game in Game 2 vs. the Indiana Pacers, scoring 28 points in 28 minutes before he strained his hamstring. Anunoby missed Games 3-6. He attempted to return for Game 7, but was clearly limited; he subbed out after five minutes and did not return, as the Knicks went on to lose.

In total, the Knicks went 26-6 with Anunoby in the lineup for both the regular season and playoffs.

Now, with that taste of his impact on the lineup and the assets they used to acquire him, it seems almost mandatory that the Knicks match any deal to retain him.

Of course, part of that equation is whether Anunoby wants to stay in New York. The Knicks own his Bird Rights and can sign him at any cost, but Anunoby is free to sign with any team that offers him a deal.

When Anunoby was in Toronto, he made his desire for a bigger offensive role known. For much of the regular season, however, Anunoby was relegated to a 3-and-D role with the Knicks. While the Knicks were short-handed in the playoffs, Anunoby got a taste of a bigger offensive role and largely delivered — he averaged 18.3 points per game on 14.8 shot attempts per game across his final six playoff games (excluding Game 7).

However, if Anunoby re-signs with the Knicks, he would do so knowing there won't always be so many touches available. Jalen Brunson is not going anywhere. Barring a trade, Julius Randle will be back. And the Knicks are widely expected to target another star player via trade. Anunoby will still have a big role, but it seems unlikely that the offense could support so many players.

Anunoby has the chance to get paid with the Knicks and stay in a winning atmosphere. Whether that's enough for the Knicks to retain him remains to be seen.