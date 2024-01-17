Highlights The New York Knicks have improved since acquiring OG Anunoby and now have a "much better chance" to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Anunoby's addition has bolstered the Knicks' defense and provided much-needed size on the wing.

Anunoby's impact can be seen in the team's improved defensive rating and overall performance, making the Knicks a dangerous playoff-caliber team.

The New York Knicks and their injury woes meant that they had to make a trade in order to strengthen their front court depth if they were to challenge for the NBA playoffs this season.

As such, it wasn't a surprise when they made a deal to finally acquire long-time target OG Anunoby, and since his arrival, the Knicks have looked much stronger across all facets of the court.

Thus, this has resulted in NBA insider Mark Medina arguing that New York now have a ‘much better chance’ to be a ‘contending team’ in the Eastern Conference.

Knicks making headway in the East

6-2 record since Anunoby trade

Coming into the season, the likes of the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks were strongly considered by many as the overwhelming favorites in the Eastern Conference.

However, after progressing to the Eastern semi-finals in last year’s post-season, the Knicks picked up where they left off and were quietly putting together a strong campaign of their own, as they sought to make some noise for being in playoff contention once again.

That was until their starting center Mitchell Robinson sustained an ankle injury, which was originally reported to keep him out of action for 8–10 weeks, but it was later announced that his injury was serious enough that he would miss the rest of the 2023-24 campaign.

With the Knicks’ already short-handed frontcourt now further in tatters, they subsequently applied for a Disabled Player Exception worth $7.8 million.

But while they were waiting for the league’s decision on whether to grant the exception, the Knicks felt they had no other choice but to bring in some wing reinforcements, via trade, and did so by acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

New York's disabled player exception request was later denied by the NBA, with the Association citing 'optimism' that Robinson could return later on in the regular season, which in the long-term would bolster their newly formed front-court even further, though, it doesn't really help them too much now.

New York Knicks - 2023-24 NBA Advanced Statistics Pre-Anunoby trade Post-Anunoby trade Category Statistic League rank Statistic League Rank Points scored 115.3 15th 114.1 19th Opponent points scored 113.9 14th 100.9 1st Offensive rating 117.3 10th 117.7 13th Defensive rating 115.5 20th 104.7 1st Net rating 1.8 12th 13.0 1st Player impact estimate 50.1 16th 55.6 4th Stats as of Jan. 17, 2024

Nevertheless, since Anunoby’s acquisition, the Knicks have gone 6-2 and have climbed up the standings, now just one game back of the fourth seed in the East, with a 23-17 record, though in a congested conference, they still currently occupy the seventh seed.

However, that doesn't take away the excitement that is being generated around the Knicks' organization as a result of Anunoby's performances on this New York team so far in the early stages of his tenure with the team, which has led them to boast the number one team in the league as measured by their plus-13.0 net rating.

NBA insider Mark Medina now believes that, albeit based on a small sample size of eight games, the 26-year-old’s fit on the Knicks' roster has boosted their chances of making a deep post-season run, with them now looking as though they could be serious challengers to their conference rivals in the Celtics, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

“The fact that the Knicks got OG Anunoby doesn't guarantee that they can get to the NBA Finals, because they have a lot of tough roadblocks ahead of them in the form of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. But, it substantially gives them a much better chance, to not just be a competitive team, but actually be a contending team in the East.”

Knicks needed a player with ‘a lot more size’

Medina argues that the Knicks already have good combinations of skill-sets on their roster, with an Al-Star-caliber Jalen Brunson and 'versatile forward' Julius Randle leading the way.

However, the journalist argues that with Robinson's long-term injury, the Knicks were lacking in the defensive department, and Anunoby's arrival into the team not only adds cover to that area, but also provides the team with some much-needed size and three-point scoring on the wing.

“They have a really good combination of Jalen Brunson being a really good point-guard, Julius Randle being a versatile forward. But, especially with Mitchell Robinson having an injury, they really needed some more defensive reinforcements and OG Anunoby fits that. He is a really great three-and-D player, and they also needed someone who has a lot more size than some of their other wings."

Anunoby’s lock-down defense

Team-high 99.3 defensive rating

While Anunoby is contributing 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and an even steal per game on 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range, both career-highs, since arriving in New York, it is the 26-year-old's defensive qualities that have completely transformed the Knicks' roster.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 NBA Defensive Statistics Category Toronto Raptors New York Knicks Defensive rating 112.6 99.3 Defended field goals made 6.1 5.3 Defended field goals attempted 13.1 12.1 Defended field goal % 46.3 43.3 Percentage points difference (%) -1.0 -3.3 Stats as of Jan. 17, 2024

Under the leadership of elite defensive-minded head coach Tom Thibodeau, the British-born forward's 99.3 defensive rating ranks the best among his teammates to average more than 10 minutes per contest.

As such, Anunoby's arrival has been synonymous with the Knicks' rise to the top of the standings, where they boast the number one overall defense in the league with a 104.7 defensive rating, outscoring their opponents by 13.0 points per 100 possessions.

This has largely stemmed as a result of their ability to also limit their opponents' scoring, holding the rest of the league to only 100.9 points, on average, since the turn of the new year, also the best mark in the league.

Anunoby's impact can further be measured by comparing his on/off-court statistics. Despite being New York's third scoring option behind Brunson (25.8 points per game) and Randle (24.2 points), the Knicks' 122.3 offensive rating when he is on the court, the highest mark on the team, drops to a meager 108.7 when he is on the bench.

Similarly, the team's overall defense significantly worsens when he is off the court, as evidenced by their defensive rating rising to a team-worst 123.1 when he is sidelined, up from his aforementioned 99.3 defensive rating when he is on the hardwood, a swing of 23.8.

Overall, since arriving in the Big Apple, Anunoby has made a prolific impact on this team, and his seamless fit into the starting line-up alongside Brunson and Randle poses the potential for them to become one of the most devastating big three's in the entire NBA.

Should they continue on this upward trajectory of performance, the Knicks could well become one of the most dangerous teams to match up against when springtime rolls around, if they do indeed go on to make the post-season for what would be only the third time in 11 seasons.

