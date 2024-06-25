Highlights Without OG Anunoby, the New York Knicks face a major setback as other teams vying for his talent could snatch him away after he declined his $19.9 million player option.

Anunoby's defensive prowess significantly enhanced the Knicks' performance, making him a pivotal player on both ends of the floor.

In his short time with the Knicks, Anunoby has proven to be a game-changing player, and it is vital to their progress as contenders to try and re-sign him.

It’s official. OG Anunoby has declined his $19.9 million player option with the New York Knicks , and will now head into the off-season as an unrestricted free agent with many teams around the NBA expected to be vying for his signature.

But having given up so many assets to get the 26-year-old at the trade deadline, and him being so impactful in his short time with the Knicks, league insider Mark Medina feels this could be a major setback for the organization going forward, should he wind up signing a deal elsewhere.

Trouble on the Horizon for New York?

The Knicks may not be able to run it back after all with key players set to test free agency

While the news of OG Anunoby declining his player option is still fresh, there had been rumors swirling around the league that suggested that this would be the inevitable outcome, with reports emerging that the forward was ‘not thrilled’ with the offer the Knicks presented to him in contract negotiations.

Now having opted out of the deal which would have seen him earn $19.9 million next season, he can now pursue a much more lucrative deal, with him estimated to be able to command offers north of $35 million a year, almost double, while offers that come close to a max contract are not entirely ruled out either.

While the Knicks still feel confident that Anunoby will choose to re-sign with the organization, they should be doing everything possible to lure him back to the team as their main priority after having given up a sizable amount to the Toronto Raptors in the form of RJ Barrett , Immanuel Quickley and a second-round draft pick to acquire his services.

But, there are plenty of other teams waiting in the wings and preparing offers for the British star upon hearing the news that they had a chance.

One of the teams who have recently emerged as a potential suitor are the Philadelphia 76ers , who, with the plethora of cap space available to them this summer, could theoretically offer Anunoby a handsome sum, though they have also been linked with an array of All-Star talent including Paul George , Jimmy Butler , and Brandon Ingram , among others.

OG Anunoby's Stats With the Knicks Category Regular Season Post-Season PPG 14.1 15.1 RPG 4.4 6.0 SPG 1.7 0.9 FG% 48.8 50.5 3P% 39.4 41.0

Anunoby isn’t the only member of the 2023-24 Knicks roster who is entering free agency, with Isaiah Hartenstein also receiving interest from around the Association, though it is expected that New York will pay big to secure him long-term after a breakout season, while simultaneously fending off interest from the Oklahoma City Thunder .

While they are keen on Anunoby and Hartenstein, they don’t appear to be as sold on center Mitchell Robinson , and are thought to be making him available for trade this summer, with his health having plagued him in recent seasons.

An effective defender and solid rim protector, Robinson has attracted interest from the lowly Washington Wizards as they seek to address gaping holes in their roster to help them climb up the standings.

Anunoby Was a ‘Very Good Culture Fit’

Medina was shocked to learn that Anunoby was considering opting out of his player option, arguing that he was a great ‘culture fit’ under head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system, while arguing that this would be a ‘huge setback’ for all involved in the Knicks organization if he were to sign elsewhere during free agency.

“I'm really surprised. I thought this wasgoing to be an easy negotiation and thatthey retain him. Itwould be a huge blow it was a huge move. He changed the team dramatically. Now, he did deal with some injuries, but he was a very good culture fit, and he played really well on both ends of the floor. So this would be a huge setback, especially becausethe Knicks are of the mind that they showed a lot of good things, and now it's just about running it back and trying to get better health with everyone, and not make dramatic changes. But, if dramatic changes happen for reasons outside of their control, they're having to, I don’t want tosaystart over again, because everything starts with Jalen Brunson and Tom Thibodeau’s coaching, but that would be a huge setback, given that this was a pretty big deal they made.”

The Knicks Were a Better Team With Anunoby on the Floor

Knicks registered a plus-21.7 net efficiency with the Brit on the floor

Put simply, the Knicks won more often than not when Anunoby suited up for the team, with them going 20-3 during the regular season when the London-born star featured, with him possessing by far the highest plus-minus on the team with 15.3.

But, while he handily contributed on the offensive side of the ball, it was his defensive prowess which proved most influential on the Knicks' run to the second seed in the Eastern Conference.

OG Anunoby - Knicks Defense Dashboard Category Regular Season Playoffs DFGA DFG% DFGA DFG% Overall 13.0 43.7 11.2 48.5 3-pointers 4.1 35.3 3.8 44.1 2-pointers 8.9 47.6 7.4 50.7

The 6-foot-7, 232lb forward used every inch of his frame to ensure that his opponents struggled to score past him, and during the regular season, the opposition converted their shots at a rate of 3.8 percent fewer overall when up against Anunoby than any other defender.

During the post-season, he would also hold his opponents to a negative percentage points difference, though the margin was much smaller, in which opponents would convert at a rate of 0.4 percent less than their regular field goal percentage overall.

Perhaps the best measure of his impact on the Knicks in his short tenure with the organization is the striking difference between the team's overall production when he is and isn't on the hardwood.

When Anunoby was on the court during the regular season, the Knicks would outscore their opponents by 21.7 points per 100 possessions, but when he wasn't present, that figure would drastically flip to them being outscored by 0.9 points, a negative swing of 22.6 points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his first 10 games with the Knicks, OG Anunoby recorded a plus-173 plus-minus, which is the highest plus-minus over the first 10 games with any team in NBA history.

Ultimately, with his elite two-way ability, Anunoby is a game-changing player and thus, it is expected that he will draw a plethora of interest from around the NBA.

But, for the Knicks to progress upwards, it is pivotal that they present him with an irrefusable offer to re-sign with the organization, or everything they gave up to get him would have been in vain, and would set them back exponentially.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.