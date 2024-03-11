Highlights The Knicks have struggled without OG Anunoby, who has missed a month and half of action with an elbow injury.

New York was 12-2 with Anunoby before he went down, and have limped to a 8-10 record without him.

Anunoby impacts both offense and defense for the Knicks, and his return will boost the team.

The New York Knicks will have a key rotation player back in the fold soon.

On Monday, The Athletic insider Shams Charania made an appearance on Run It Back, telling the co-hosts that prized wing OG Anunoby "is close" to making his return to the court after sustaining an elbow injury in late January.

"This is right around the time that he's been expected to be back on the floor. So look over the next week or so, OG Anunoby will be back on the court."

Anunoby's Absence Has Been Felt

Knicks have struggled mightily at both ends of the floor without Anunoby

Anunoby is on track with his recovery and the Knicks can breathe a bit easier as they look at the remainder of the schedule.

In the 18 games that Anunoby has missed with his elbow injury, New York has gone just 8-10. Within that stretch, four of their wins have come against teams with a below-.500 record. Meanwhile, with Anunoby in tow, the Knicks were 12-2.

In that stretch, they had managed both a five-game and six-game win streak. Suffice it to say, there's a world of difference between how New York looks with and without their blockbuster trade addition.

New York Knicks - Splits With/Without Anunoby Category With Anunoby Without Anunoby Record 12-2 8-10 Points per game 115.4 105.7 Opponents points per game 100.4 106.3

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 232 pounds, Anunoby is a bodacious defender. Tracking his defensive assignment so closely that he might be able to provide their exact latitude and longitude if asked, his ability to be a suffocating on-ball defender is the basis of his league-wide reputation. Last season, he even led the NBA in steals per game before being honored as an All-Defensive team selection.

However, his designation as a defensive specialist belies an effective offensive game. An elite catch-and-shoot threat, Anunoby has converted 37.6 percent of three-point attempts over the course of his career. Since 2019-20, the former first-round pick has made 38.3 percent of those attempts and has shot above 38 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s in each season.

Consequently, his absence from the rotation has been felt both at both ends of the floor.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : OG Anunoby is a plus-252 since joining the Knicks on Jan. 1. That mark is second in the league for the month of January, behind teammate Jalen Brunson (plus-256).

New York By the Numbers

Over the last 15 games, the Knicks have been one of the worst teams in the NBA

At the less glamorous end, the Knicks are lacking their most impactful perimeter defender, not in the least because Anunoby has better size and positional versatility than Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart.

With his disruptive defensive presence missing from the lineup, New York has posted a defensive rating of 116.0 (ranked 21st in the NBA) over the last 15 games. They've also allowed opponents to shoot 40.5 percent from threee.

Knicks Numbers — Last 15 Games Category Stat League Rank PPG 102.9 t-28th Opponent PPG 107.4 6th oRTG 111.6 20th dRTG 116.0 21st 3P% 34.9 t-25th Opponent 3P% 40.5 28th

At the other end of the floor, New York is struggling to find any consistency from beyond the arc. Over their last 15 games, the Knicks are shooting 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 25th-worst mark in the NBA.

Yet, New York is still attempting the ninth-most 3-point attempts (37.1). This has played a significant role in their averaging 102.9 points per game in that time — tied with the Charlotte Hornets for the 28th-worst figure — with an offensive rating ranked 20th in the league (111.6).

There shouldn't be an expectation for the Knicks to have an immediate turnaround when Anunoby gets back on the court. The 26-year-old will likely need a couple of games under his belt to improve his conditioning after being out for the last month and a half. However, there will surely be massive returns from his return eventually.