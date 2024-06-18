Highlights OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks are at odds over contract negotiations, as Anunoby seeks a better offer.

Anunoby's annual salary floor is estimated at $35 million, and the Knicks prioritizing re-signing him.

The Knicks may need to make tough choices with other players like Hartenstein and Bogdanovic to retain Anunoby.

Not the most exciting news out of New York as it's reported that OG Anunoby and the New York Knicks are not eye-to-eye on a new contract ahead of the 2024 offseason.

The news was broken by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, who revealed that Anunoby isn't content with the initial offer that the Knicks gave him.

“Let's keep an eye on that. Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he's not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering.” - Brian Windhorst

This report is just days after Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that the floor for Anunoby's yearly salary is estimated to be $35 million. New York has made it clear that retaining Anunoby is a top priority for the organization in the looming free agency period.

The Knicks cut ties with former top-three overall pick RJ Barrett, and beloved fan-favorite, Immanuel Quickley, in their efforts to bring Anunoby to the Big Apple. In the rare case that New York is unable to re-sign him, it would be the worst-case scenario for a team that was one of the most dominant in the NBA when Anunoby was on the court.

OG Anunoby - 2023–24 Stats With the New York Knicks Category Stats PTS DIFF +23.9 EXP W +41 OPP PTS POSS -16.4 OPP eFG% -8.8

Although the Knicks have their hands filled with Anunoby, there are plenty of decisions the team needs to make on the roster.

New York Has Plenty of Decisions to Make

Pending free agents raise questions about the Knicks' future

The Knicks are laser-focused on resigning Anunoby, but he isn't the only Knicks player expected to demand major money in free agency.

Following New York's great postseason run, Isaiah Hartenstein shined when called upon as the team's starting center due to the injury to Mitchell Robinson. His instinctive and honed skills in terms of rebounding and playing his role to the utmost efficiently drew the attention of many NBA executives, who have more money to offer the center in free agency.

Isaiah Hartenstein 2024 NBA Playoff Stats Category Stats PTS 8.2 REB 7.2 AST 3.5 FG% 58.7 FT% 86.4

Although the big man may call for a big pay raise, it's been reported that the Knicks are willing to spend big to retain him. Along with Hartenstein, Bojan Bogdanovic, who the Knicks traded for at the 2024 trade deadline, could potentially be a casualty in cutting costs.

If Bogdanovic is still on the team on June 28, he will be guaranteed $19 million for the 2024-25 season. If the Knicks elect to cut him, they will have to pay him $2 million but avoid being tied to that large sum of money. The front office has options as Bogdanovic could even be used as a trade piece in an attempt to acquire a third star.

The Knicks have a lot of decisions looming and after the best season in franchise history since the turn of the century, it would be a shame if they lost a big piece of the team's success.