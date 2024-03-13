Highlights Knicks dominated Sixers in Anunoby's return

OG Anunoby made his long-awaited return to the New York Knicks and didn't miss a beat.

The Knicks took care of business against the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 106-79. This marked the second consecutive game these two teams played against each other, coming off an incredibly low-scoring affair. Anunoby is renowned for his defensive prowess, but he had a tremendous impact on New York's offense.

Knicks were dominant against the Sixers

Philadelphia couldn't contain New York

In their previous matchup against the Sixers, the Knicks put up just 73 points while the Sixers put up 79 points. Philadelphia matched their point total in the previous game. The difference was, the Knicks were much more electric in the scoring department. Within the first half of Anunoby's return, the Knicks scored 59 points and eclipsed their previous scoring total with 4:59 remaining in the third quarter.

OG Anunoby Performance Against the Sixers Category Stats PTS 14 REB 4 3PM 2 PLUS/MINUS +28

The Sixers would go on a run to start the third quarter, cutting the lead to 61-51. However, the Knicks responded emphatically, ending the period with an 87-61 advantage. Despite not playing for nearly a month and a half, Anunoby looked in great game shape, playing 29 minutes, including an impressive spin move and dunk mid-way through the third period.

Tobias Harris came into this game averaging 17.4 points on 49 percent shooting. Anunoby had the assignment of guarding the Sixers forward and held him to just two points on 1-6 shooting from the field. Although he only finished with one steal, the All-Defensive forward was very active in help coverage, poking the ball loose and causing multiple deflections.

The presence of Anunoby on the offensive side of the ball was the most underrated aspect of his performance against the Sixers. The Knicks desperately missed having a reliable shooter on the court, creating more space for Jalen Brunson and the rest of the offense to operate. Anunoby is shooting 44 percent on corner three-pointers, which is within the 73rd percentile of the league. New York's offense was much more comfortable and the ball was flowing much more freely compared to the games without Anunoby.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Knicks had more assists (32) than the Sixers had made field goals (30).

Josh Hart was tremendous in the victory finishing with his third career triple-double, consisting of 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. Hart handily outrebounded the Sixers' starting five, who grabbed just 15 rebounds.

It was fitting his return was a nationally televised game, allowing Anunoby to remind the basketball world how important he is to this Knicks team. In the time without him, New York struggled to stay afloat.

Knicks struggled without Anunoby

New York was 8-10 in Anunoby's absence

The Knicks quickly went from the hottest team to struggling to stay afloat due to injuries.

New York Knicks - Splits With/Without Anunoby Category With Anunoby Without Anunoby Record 12-2 8-10 Points per game 115.4 105.7 Opponents points per game 100.4 106.3

Anunoby's All-Defensive skills were greatly missed as the Knicks suffered greatly guarding opponents. When Anunoby was in the lineup, New York was holding teams to just over 100 points per game, but that would increase to 106.3 points without Anunoby.

Despite suffering a bombardment of injuries, the Knicks sit at the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. With the addition of Anunoby back in the lineup, New York is primed to get back to the level of basketball they were playing before his injury.