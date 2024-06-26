Highlights OG Anunoby declined his player option and is seeking a new deal worth $40 million per year.

The Knicks are set on bringing him back, despite making a huge trade for Mikal Bridges.

Pairing Anunoby and Bridges could help New York become one of the best defensive teams.

The New York Knicks traded for one of the best 3-and-D wings in the NBA last season when they brought in OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors . There was a risk involved since he only had one year left on his deal, which was a player option that he was highly likely to reject. And that is exactly what happened.

The London native formally declined his $19.9 million player option on Monday and officially became an unrestricted free agent. It isn't surprising since there is strong belief that Anunoby could command around $40 million per year in a new deal. There were doubts about the Knicks being able to retain him after they made a blockbuster deal for Mikal Bridges on Tuesday night, but Knicks insider Ian Begley quickly quelled those rumors.

While Anunoby was dealing with injuries throughout the season and missed a bunch of games, the Knicks had a 23-4 record when he was healthy. His impact on both ends of the court was far too great for the Knicks to consider parting ways with him, especially after they gave up RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for his services. So, unsurprisingly, they're willing to go deep into luxury tax to bring him back.

Anunoby and Bridges could form a fortress in New York

There are few players who are as versatile on defense as them.

During his one and half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges was expected to still be an elite defender while being the number one option on offense. He was unable to manage that unrealistic load, and ended up struggling to reach his previously achieved heights on both ends. But with the Knicks, he will have a similar role to that during his time with the Phoenix Suns, where he finished as the runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Defensive Stats Category Mikal Bridges OG Anunoby SPG 1.0 1.4 BPG 0.4 0.7 Def Rating 114.3 107.2

Pairing a player of that caliber with Anunoby, who also boasts a former Defensive Team nod, would be hell for opposing wings. While Anunoby's 2.1 stocks per game last season is impressive, the impact he has on defense goes beyond just stats. Against the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs, Anunoby was locking up both Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, which is a testament to his insane defensive prowess.

If the Knicks are able to re-sign him, this pairing will wreak havoc under coach Tom Thibodeau's schemes and make New York an unassailable fortress. Even if they might be on the verge of losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency.

The German national had a stellar season with the Knicks after he was unexpectedly promoted to the starting lineup in Mitchell Robinson's absence. And ironically, it was his great play that might have priced him out of a return to New York. But bringing back Anunoby would be the perfect consolation for what appears to be a inevitable Hartenstein departure.