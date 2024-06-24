Highlights OG Anunoby's starting price is expected to be $35 million annually.

The Knicks are confident in re-signing Anunoby despite the higher price tag.

Anunoby was crucial in the Knicks' success this year, and will be considered a cornerstone for next season.

Despite only being with the New York Knicks for a short period of time, OG Anunoby cemented himself as a potential cornerstone of the current iteration of the team. He was acquired by the Knicks in December and played just 23 games for them down the stretch, but was critical in their playoff run.

The Knicks traded for him knowing the realization that they could lose him in free agency, as he was set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the season. That he did, and now, Anunoby appears to be testing the open waters.

New York originally had belief that they would be able to re-sign him for a discounted price, as his agent, Sam Rose, is the son of Knicks general manager Leon Rose. However, a new report suggests that re-signing Anunoby will not come cheap.

Starting Price Increase

Anunoby is expected to command at least $35 million annually

According to Mike A. Scotto of HoopsHype, the starting price for OG Anunoby is expected to be at around $35 million annually. Originally, it was expected that Anunoby would command a deal in the $30 million per year range, but that has increased by five million.

“When the Knicks first acquired Anunoby, the belief was that he’d land a deal in the $30-35 million a year range annually, league sources told HoopsHype. Now, however, that value has gone up, starting at $35 million annually to his maximum starting salary for next season, sources said.” —Mike A. Scotto

Anunoby made $18,642,857 in salary this past season and is expected to get a hefty boost in pay starting next season. That would be with whichever team chooses to sign him, but the Knicks are still hopeful that it will be them.

Adamant on Re-Signing

The Knicks remain confident they will re-sign Anunoby despite the price hike

Despite the increased value, the Knicks still remain adamant on re-signing Anunoby. They have reportedly already made an offer, which Anunoby was not impressed with. This was indicated by Brian Windhorst of ESPN during a June 18 episode of “Get Up.”

“Most people believe Anunoby will stay with New York, but there have been indications he may want to test the market, because he’s not thrilled with what the Knicks are offering…If Anunoby walks, the Knicks will have traded two promising young players to rent Anunoby for a half season, only to watch him leave for nothing in free agency.” —Brian Windhorst

The Knicks, notably, traded R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, two young and homegrown players, to acquire Anunoby. The 26-year-old Brit averaged 14.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game with the Knicks, while shooting 48.8 percent from the field, and 39.8 percent from three-point range.

Prior to the playoffs, the Knicks went 20-3 in games that Anunoby played in, heavily boosting the team’s overall production. He has therefore cemented himself as a major component of what the Knicks want their team to look like, and would be instrumental in their success next season.