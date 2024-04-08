Highlights OG Anunoby made his return to the court after aggravating an elbow injury three weeks ago.

Anunoby's physicality and vision significantly improved the New York Knicks' effectiveness on both ends.

Anunoby is a perfect complement to Jalen Brunson and the newly-found offensive identity of the Knicks.

With their win against the Milwaukee Bucks, The New York Knicks are just one game shy of the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Despite all the ever-evolving standing rumbles, the bigger story out East might be the return of New York’s starting wing. OG Anunoby is back – and he finally looks healthy.

Soaring to a 15-3 record with OG in the lineup, the Knicks found humongous success with their new year acquisition. As the wing made his return from a three-week-long setback to an elbow injury, the league’s landscape is poised to shift the same way it did when OG first donned a Knicks' uniform.

Transformative Impact on Both Ends

Anunoby elevates the Knicks to unprecedented heights

Traded in exchange for the youthful RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, both now thriving in Toronto, Anunoby marked the clear beginning of the win-now era in the Big Apple. Although his timid offensive growth raised concerns about his viability as a tertiary scorer in an offense that was dangerously trending towards bi-heliocentrism, the long sought-after Anunoby and his defensive impact were undeniably set to propel the Knicks to new heights.

Less than a month into his debut, chants of OG’s name were echoing through the Garden, and the level of enthusiasm surrounding the new-look Knicks had already shifted. Thibodeau’s men had gone 12-2 in the new year, including dominant wins over powerhouses such as Minnesota, Philadelphia, Miami, and Denver by a combined 96-point margin.

One timely rotation and tenacious steal at a time, the 26-year-old was redefining New York’s aspirations. With him on the floor, New York registered a 98.5 defensive rating, a figure that would have ranked them first in the league through each of the last 19 seasons.

New York’s opponents have shot 8.1 percent worse at the rim when Anunoby is on the floor. Limpid off-ball reads and rotations like this one are a big reason why.

Anunoby’s stout frame, lengthy limbs, and incredible lower-body flexibility allow him to seamlessly switch from the bulkiest wings to the shiftiest guards without conceding any advantage. Gliding past him to get to the rim seems like a daunting task for opponents, who happen to shoot a mere 30.0 percent when isolating against Anunoby.

Spacing Hero on Offense

Anunoby’s shooting and vision significantly improve New York’s spacing

But Anunoby’s transformative impact extends beyond the defensive realm, as New York’s offense has gone through a similar revival when he’s on the court. In around 500 possessions with the 6’8’’ forward, New York recorded a 123.1 offensive rating – which would be good for the best offense in all NBA history (by a pretty significant margin).

Nailing 43.0 percent of his trademark corner threes before the elbow injury, OG has changed the very structure within which New York’s stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle operate. The team shoots 8.4 percent better at the rim with Anunoby on the hardwood, testament to his spacing-redefining impact.

Curiously, Anunoby’s feel for the game and quick-hitting reads are what continue to make him a deadly profile to surround high-usage stars with. Through smart drifts to the corners, incisive cuts, and lucid off-ball relocations, the London native stretches defenses and facilitates the lives of on-ball creators.

Moreover, Anunoby himself has shown impressive willpower and agility to put pressure on the rim. Previously held back by his stiffness, when great drivers bend their bodies to finish around defenders at intricate angles, he has shown flashes of improvement in this area since joining New York. As a result, his shot distribution has shifted – 43 percent of his total attempts as a Knick come at the rim, which ranks in the 81st percentile at his position.

Great Complementarity Piece With New York’s Star(s)

Anunoby possesses the perfect profile to pair with Brunson and Randle

With the Knicks, OG Anunoby currently makes the team 25.6 points better every 100 possessions. This is the best mark for any player in the league, and here’s what his coach had to say about it:

“To me, the most important stat is net rating… and the impact that he’s had there, it’s off the charts. And that’s playing well… because it’s not only you; it’s what you’re doing with the group you’re on the floor with.” – Tom Thibodeau, following a 112-86 win over the Blazers.

When Leon Rose and the front office decided to make such a radical swing, it primarily stemmed from their belief in their core’s potential. Indeed, Jalen Brunson keeps elevating his level of play, now averaging an absurd 29.7 points along with 7.2 assists per contest in 2024, making him the clear-cut superstar New York has long been waiting for.

OG Anunoby complements Brunson to perfection, mitigating the 2024 All-Star’s shortcomings on defense and anchoring the aforementioned spaced-out environment on offense.

But OG’s great fit in New York extends far beyond that partnership with Brunson. Notably, his stalwart profile allows Donte DiVincenzo to focus on guarding secondary creators, a more natural role where he can weaponize his length and awareness to disrupt passing lanes. With a +16.6 net rating, the Brunson-DiVincenzo-Anunoby-Randle-Hartenstein lineup ranked 4th best in the league amongst all qualifiers.

Destiny Awaits for The Knicks

The Knicks are poised for a deep playoff run despite injuries

When at full strength, New York looked like a clicking juggernaut with room to further grow. The stars were hitting their strides, secondary players were growing more comfortable in their auxiliary roles, and even the always-composed Anunoby was seen smirking on several occasions!

Anunoby only appeared in five of the last thirty games, in which the Knicks went 17-13. With Julius Randle sidelined for the season, the Knicks have reinvented their offense through off-ball movement and a spaced-out structure. OG will seamlessly blend in that environment.

Injuries have derailed their meteoric rise to the top seeds, but the Knicks certainly have maintained a level of grit and resilience that you only see in championship-worthy candidates. As Anunoby makes his return with six games left in the regular season, the Knicks remain in contention for the second seed – a position that would steadily improve their chances of making their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 24 years.

For a long time, OG rested in the shadows, eager to make a comeback and help the Knicks’ rebellion face its destiny. New York has spent the last months turning its wounds into wisdom, and if they indeed built on their regular season dominance with OG, they might have as good a shot as anybody in the East at taking down Boston’s imperial march.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats used here come from NBA.com, cleaningtheglass.com, dunksandthrees.com, basketball-reference.com, pbpstats.com bball-index.com.