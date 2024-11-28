Scottish giants Rangers will travel to Nice for their next Europa League fixture as Philippe Clement looks to build momentum and cling to his job at Ibrox this Thursday.

The French outfit are yet to win in the Europa League so far this season with two draws and two defeats, with a 2-2 draw against FC Twente last time out, but they come into this clash on the back of a 2-1 win over Strasbourg at the weekend. Rangers on the other hand have two wins and a draw from their four Europa League games this season, being held by Olympiacos in their last outing. Their weekend clash with Dundee United ended in disappointment as they drew 1-1 once more.

With busy schedules and injury concerns both managers could shake things up, and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect the sides to line up.

OGC Nice Team News

Terem Moffi ruled out

Manager Franck Haise has several injury issues to deal with, and the hosts are expected to be without Jonathan Clauss, Ali Abdi, Antoine Mendy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Morgan Sanson and Terem Moffi for this match.

Sofiane Diop is suspended after his red card against FC Twente, while Moise Bombito picked up his third yellow card of the tournament and is banned too.

OGC Nice Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Sofiane Diop Suspended 01/12/2024 Moise Bombito Suspended 01/12/2024 Terem Moffi Knee 01/04/2025 Morgan Sanson Ankle 01/01/2025 Jonathan Clauss Knock 01/12/2024 Ali Abdi Knock 01/12/2024 Antoine Mendy Knock 01/12/2024 Mohamed Abdelmonem Knock 01/12/2024

OGC Nice Predicted XI

Boga the danger man

OGC Nice Predicted XI: Bulka; Louchet, Dante, Ndayishimiye, Bard; Cho, Boudaoui, Rosario, Boga; Guessand, Laborde.

OGC Nice Predicted Substitutes: Boulhendi (GK), Dupe (GK), Dante (DEF), Abdi (DEF), Nandjou (DEF), Ndombele (MID), Camara (MID), Moukoko (FWD), Cho (FWD), Guessand (FWD), Bouanani (FWD), Orakpo (FWD).

Rangers Team News

Kasanwirjo ruled out

Rangers have had a host of injury problems once again this season and they were dealt a fresh blow in the international break as young defender Neraysho Kasanwirjo suffered a serious knee injury and will be out long-term. He joins Oscar Cortes on the sidelines while Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Clinton Nsiala and Ianis Hagi aren't registered for European competition.

Captain James Tavernier has recently lost his starting spot, but could return to the side for this game.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Danilo Ineligible January 2025 Clinton Nsiala Ineligible January 2025 Ianis Hagi Ineligible January 2025 Rabbi Matondo Ineligible January 2025 Neraysho Kasanwirjo Knee June 2025 Oscar Cortes Hamstring December 2024 Tom Lawrence Knock December 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement shared an update on his squad.

"We had big period with injuries last season. Oscar (Cortes) did his first part of training today - it will be a few weeks before he can play but is positive. Lawrence and Matondo are also close and will return in a few weeks which is a positive. "It's a positive looking at players like John (Souttar) and the prevention to allow them to play as many minutes as has last season."

Rangers Predicted XI

Sterling drops out

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Raskin, Diomande; Cerny, Dessers, Bajrami.

Rangers Predicted Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Sterling (DEF), Yilmaz (DEF), Balogun (DEF), Fraser (DEF), Devine (DEF), Dowell (MID), Rice (MID), McKinnon (MID), McCausland (FWD), Igamane (FWD).

With Clement battling against his own fans who are beginning to call for a change of management, a win is vital and therefore he's likely to go with experience in his lineup. Ridvan Yilmaz has barely featured this season and lost his place as the left-back so should be on the bench, while a host of youngsters will fill up the bench amid the injury problems in the squad.