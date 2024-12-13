Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara says he would like Brentford boss Thomas Frank to replace Ange Postecoglou at Spurs amid their difficult start to the season.

Winless in their last five games in all competitions, Spurs have slipped to 12th in the Premier League table and dropped points against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

A poor run of results has done no favours for Postecoglou – the Australian manager is already being linked with a Spurs exit, just 18 months after taking charge in North London.

O’Hara, now a talkSPORT pundit, said he would take Frank ‘every day of the week’ for the struggling 59-year-old, suggesting the 'incredible' Dane would be a great fit if only Spurs could lure him away from Brentford:

“I love Thomas Frank, and I’d have him at Spurs every day of the week if Ange left. “I think he’d be a great fit as Tottenham’s manager if we could get him out of Brentford. “He’s been brilliant there, and if Ange does leave – he’d be someone I’d look at.”

While Postecoglou is understood to be under no immediate pressure at the moment, he faces a tough task in turning the season around amidst an injury crisis.

Spurs have lost two of their starting defenders, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, to injuries in their 4-3 loss to Chelsea last weekend, while the likes of Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert are also sidelined with long-term injuries.

Postecoglou was forced to experiment in their 1-1 draw at Rangers on Thursday, starting 18-year-old full-back Archie Gray alongside Radu Dragusin in central defence, while Fraser Forster covered in goal for Vicario, who is not expected to return until next year.

Tottenham have won just once in their last eight games in all competitions and will be looking to return to winning ways when visiting Premier League strugglers Southampton on Sunday.

Midfielders Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, who started against Rangers, will be unavailable for selection this weekend as both are serving suspensions.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 23 Wins 11 Draws 4 Losses 8 Goals scored 46 Goals conceded 28 Points per game 1.61

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.