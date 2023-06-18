John Fury is known for his angry threats, and this time he has gone for Eddie Hearn who found the whole thing pretty funny.

Fury sr has become extremely involved in the boxing world given he is the father of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and rising star Tommy Fury.

Throughout his time he has become a part of negotiations, feuds and even been in the ring with his top off ready to fight at the latter's exhibition fight last year.

However, his recent violent threat at Hearn comes after negotiations once again collapsed for a fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua.

John Fury threatens to slap Eddie Hearn

Big John has been left furious with Hearn's recent comments questioning his son Tyson after their recent approach to Joshua.

And despite only having met Hearn on a couple of occasions, Fury Sr has left a warning message to the Matchroom Boxing chief.

He said in an eventful interview with iFL TV: "That man is a total p****, and when I see him, smack! Right in the ear hole and I mean that.

"[Anthony Joshua] is a gentleman, and he's done what he can for this country, but I'll tell you now, if he comes round John Fury I'll backhand that bum.

He ain't said nothing, but I'll tell you what it is, he's in for the biggest shock of his life in the boxing world. And he'll probably be that sick he'll never look at boxing again.

"It's coming for him. Hold your breath, what's coming for him will retire him in the game."

Fury Sr was not clear on his plan, but has always shown a spirit himself to get in the ring having previously called out boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Eddie Hearn hits back

Hearn has always been known for his humorous responses when criticised by others in the boxing world.

And he has suggested that he would get in the ring with the former boxer for a $10 million purse.

"It's a bit of a mismatch isn't it, what's the point in John Fury giving me a clump," he said in a response to Boxing Social.

"I'd do it for $10 million," he then added. Before finishing: "If John Fury actually punched me, he would kill me. Just one.

"I thought he just said he's going to slap me somewhere, but hopefully he doesn't."