Simpson had a successful football career, including being the first in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

Simpson's life took a turn after being accused of murder, leading to high-profile trials and imprisonment.

O.J. Simpson, the Heisman Trophy-winning running back who set several NFL records and later became one of the most polarizing figures in America after being accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, has died at the age of 76.

Simpson's family took to his official X account to announce that the Pro Football Hall of Famer died on Wednesday following a battle with prostate cancer.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

A native of San Francisco, Simpson became a superstar at the University of Southern California, helping the Trojans to a national championship in 1967 and winning the Heisman in 1968.

He was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and became the first player in history to rush for 2,000 yards in 1973, earning NFL MVP honors. During the course of his 11-year career, which ended with two seasons with his hometown San Francisco 49ers, Simpson was a four-time rushing yards leader, a five-time Pro Bowler, and a five-time First-Team All-Pro selection.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

Upon retirement, Simpson remained in the public eye as an actor, a career that began during his playing days. He also served as a broadcaster, working for both ABC and NBC.

Simpson's life and legacy changed forever on June 12, 1994, when Brown and Goldman were found dead outside her residence in Brentwood.

Five days later, O.J., who'd been named as a person of interest in the murders and was set to turn himself in for questioning, led police on a low-speed chase around Los Angeles in a white Ford Bronco driven by his longtime friend and former teammate Al Cowlings. The chase ended without incident but was watched on television by nearly 100 million people.

The ensuing trial was also broadcast and became one of the most talked about court cases in history. Simpson was ultimately acquitted in the criminal trial but was found guilty in a civil trial in 1997 and ordered to pay $33.5 million to members of the Goldman and Brown families.

In 2007, Simpson was charged with several felonies, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and criminal conspiracy, among others, after leading a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel room to confront a pair of sports memorabilia dealers. He was convicted in 2008 and served nine years in prison.

