Highlights O.J. Simpson became the first player to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season in 1973.

Simpson remains the fastest to reach 1,000 and 2,000 rushing yards in a season.

O.J. averaged an NFL record 143.1 yards per game during the '73 campaign, which is 10 yards clear of the previous record by Jim Brown.

Long before O.J. Simpson became one of the most controversial and polarizing figures in America, he was one of the greatest running backs of all time, first at the collegiate level and then in the NFL. He still holds three NFL records to this day, all of which were set during his unforgettable 1973 season when he became the first to ever rush for 2,000 yards.

As his grades kept him from being recruited by most high-profile programs coming out of Galileo High School in his hometown of San Francisco, Simpson began his collegiate career at City College of San Francisco, where he played running back and defensive back and was named an All-American.

With Division I finally an option, Simpson made his way to USC in 1967 and made an immediate impact, helping the Trojans to a national championship and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy vote after rushing for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was even better in 1968 with 1,709 rushing yards and 22 scores, easily winning the Heisman in a landslide.

As the most sought-after running back in the country, Simpson was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. It took him a few years to get rolling, as he failed to rush for more than 800 yards in each of his first three seasons.

But once the 1972 campaign began, "The Juice" found his groove and had one of the greatest five-year stretches in league history, including his then-unprecedented 1973 season, during which he set multiple NFL records that still stand to this day.

Related Every Heisman Trophy Winner Taken With the First Overall Pick in NFL Draft History Less than 30% of Heisman Trophy winners have been taken with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

O.J. Simpson Set Several NFL Records in 1973

"The Juice" ran wild en route to winning NFL MVP in 1973

USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In his first three years with the Bills, Simpson wasn't the centerpiece of the offense. But when Buffalo brought in Lou Saban as its new head coach ahead of the 1972 season, O.J. was turned loose, and NFL defenses simply couldn't contain him.

Having never hit the 200-carry mark in his first three years, Simpson recorded 292 rushing attempts in 1972 and led the league with 1,251 yards on the ground, adding six touchdowns. But that was just a tiny taste of what was to come.

In 1973, Simpson was virtually unstoppable and etched his name in the NFL record books by becoming the first player to ever rush for 2,000 yards, just getting over the hump in the Bills' final game of the season against the New York Jets to finish with 2,003. Like he had with the Heisman, O.J. won NFL MVP in a walk, earning 74 of 78 first-place votes.

What makes the record even more impressive is that he accomplished the historic feat in just 14 games. The seven others to reach the 2,000-yard mark in the years since all needed 16 games, thus making Simpson the fastest to reach the historic number, one of three records that still stand today.

O.J. Simpson NFL Career Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 135/129 Rush Attempts 2,404 Rush Yards 11,236 Rush TD 61 Yards Per Carry 4.7 Yards Per Game 83.2 Receptions 203 Receiving Yards 2,142 Receiving TD 14

Before Simpson got to 2,000, he obviously first had to get to 1,000, which he accomplished in record-setting fashion, rushing for 1,025 yards in the Bills' first seven games. He also reached 1,005 yards in seven games in 1975, a mark tied by Terrell Davis in 1998.

Simpson's record of 143.1 yards per game also still stands. He's one of just five players to ever average more than 130 yards per game in a single season, the others being Jim Brown (133.1, 1963), Walter Payton (132.3, 1977), Eric Dickerson (131.6, 1984)), and Adrian Peterson (131.1, 2012).

O.J. sits in the sixth spot on the list, averaging 129.8 yards per game in 1975, a season during which he ran for 1,817 yards to win his third rushing title. He won his fourth the following year, recording 1,503 yards on the ground.

Simpson ultimately played 11 NFL seasons, nine with Buffalo and the final two with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a five-time First-Team All-Pro, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference unless stated otherwise.