Highlights The OKC Thunder will face their biggest challenge in a must-win Game 4 on Monday.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is confident in his team's ability to step up to the challenge.

The Mavericks made clutch plays down the stretch to edge OKC in a thrilling Game 3.

The young Oklahoma City Thunder are facing their first real challenge in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Thunder find themselves down 2-1 after the Dallas Mavericks survived with a 105-101 win in a Game 3 thriller.

Oklahoma City now essentially faces a must-win situation in Game 4, if it wants to avoid going down a 3-1 hole before returning home for Game 5. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault is embracing the upcoming challenge ahead and is confident that his team can get the job done on the road.

“We have to be a team that can endure on the road, but we’ve done that all year. We’ve made a habit of that so I have a lot of confidence in the guys to play through that.” - Mark Daigneault

Game 4 Will Be OKC's Toughest Test Yet

Daigneault is confident that his team is up for the challenge

As one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Thunder have not particularly been battle-tested. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has only had a handful of playoff games under his belt, while Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, and the rest of the crew are essentially babies at this stage.

Nonetheless, Oklahoma City showcased its resiliency and toughness while facing a raucous Mavericks crowd on the road. Led by Gilgeous-Alexander's 31 points, the Thunder gave all the Mavs they could handle and took it to the Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving-led squad until the very end.

Despite the loss, Daigneault offered some optimism for Oklahoma City moving forward. He was well aware they could have executed better, which could have swung the tide toward their end. Nonetheless, Daigneault believes his team can still play at another level.

“We were a couple of possessions away from winning… this isn’t the best that we can play, which is disappointing in an individual game…we have another gear we can go to.” -Mark Daigneault

The Thunder showed that kind of level when they demolished the Mavericks in Game 1, but the Mavs have since had their number.

Mavericks Came Up With The Bigger Clutch Plays in Game 3

Thunder were right there with the Mavericks

Game 3 was right there for the taking for the Thunder had they executed properly down the stretch. But Dallas, led by Dončić and Irving, came up with the bigger plays in crunch time.

Dončić had a clutch interception and layup with a little over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Mavs a little more breathing room. Irving, meanwhile, made a tough southpaw floater with 39.3 seconds left to extend Dallas' lead to five points.

On the succeeding possession, Doncic later drew an offensive foul on Shai Gillgeous-Alexander. But the Thunder showed their resiliency by forcing Dončić to commit a turnover, which led to Thunder freethrows at the other end. Unfortunately for OKC, Doncic sealed the win with a free throw conversion and that was all she wrote for the Thunder in Game 3.