Highlights OKC struggled defensively allowing 71 points to Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and P.J. Washington

Thunder need to refocus to overcome Mavericks and avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.

Jalen Williams said the Thunder "weren't as sharp" as they needed to be in Game 3 agaisnt Dallas.

After exceeding expectations all season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are facing their biggest obstacle in the NBA Playoffs.

Their recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the West Semis has them down 2-1 in the series, in danger of falling into a 3-1 hole if they don't bounce back in Game 4 on the road.

This tough stretch was acknowledged by Thunder forward Jalen Williams, understanding they need to be more sharp to overcome a tough Mavericks squad for the remainder of the series.

Thunder's Game 3 Loss to Dallas

Dončić, Irving, Washington Scored 71 Points Against OKC's Defense

Game 3 was a tough battle between both teams, with the Mavericks pulling away with clutch shots near the end of the game.

Oklahoma City could not stop Mavericks stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving from making critical plays. Irving scored 22 points on a strong 10-of-17 shooting from the field, including a running left-hander in the lane in the final minute to help Dallas hold on to secure the 105-101 win.

Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds to go with four blocks, but was called for an offensive foul when Dončić, who had 22 points and 15 rebounds, drew a charge against him that proved to be crucial with the Thunder down five with 29 seconds left in the game.

Chet Holmgren put up 13 points and four blocks, the latter being something that Oklahoma City did well in as they finished with 10. However, they got bullied on the offensive glass, getting outrebounded 16-5 by the scrappy Mavs, who used that to their advantage by outscoring OKC 16-9 in second-chance points.

They also couldn't slow down PJ Washington, who dropped 29 points on 11-of-23 shooting overall and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc.

“It's extremely competitive. Both teams really want it. If you take the result out of it, it's everything that you want to be going through in a basketball game,” - Chet Holmgren

Thunder forward Jalen Williams had an injury scare when he stayed down on the hardwood for almost 30 seconds of live action in the third quarter due to an ankle injury. Williams went to the locker room for a short period of time, but returned early in the fourth quarter and went on to have 16 points and eight assists when the final buzzer sounded.

He is aware that the team is losing the rhythm they had to start their playoff journey, needing to get back to being on the same page to regain control of the series.

“We were kind of sloppy at points, even when we were able to get back into the game we weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be, and they were. I thought they executed pretty well, especially down the stretch…they hit shots and whenever a team does that you just have to tip your hat and be ready to play the next one,” - Jalen Williams

What's Next for OKC?

Down 2-1 Against Dallas; Need To Avoid 3-1 Hole

Seeing their momentum cool off with two straight losses after a perfect 5-0 start to the postseason, the Thunder must recollect themselves and formulate aplan that will allow them to stop Dallas' offense and keep their season alive by forcing a Game 6.

For the Mavericks, protecting their homecourt will be key to having them go up 3-1 and improving their chances of returning to the conference finals for the first time since 2022.

Oklahoma City will look to even up the series when they face Dallas in Game 4 on May 13 at 9:30 p.m EST.