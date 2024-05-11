Highlights Josh Giddey's weak offense & defense create a liability for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs.

Following their 110-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are no longer undefeated in the 2024 NBA postseason. The loss wasn't just the result of a bad day but rather exposed the weaknesses of the team. They head into Dallas on Saturday with the series tied 1-1 and a big pain point to address.

That pain point is their starting guard Josh Giddey. He was a team-low -20 last Thursday, despite playing just eleven minutes. He's struggled heavily on the offensive end this series, averaging only five points on 37.5 percent shooting. But it's not just his offensive struggles that are holding the team back, but his defense as well.

The Defensive Blueprint Against Josh Giddey

Giddey is converting just 36.4 percent of his wide-open field goals

Approximately halfway through the regular season, many teams started to figure out how to plan their defense around Giddey and the Thunder. Due to Giddey's limitations as a shooter, opposing teams began moving their weakest defender or center onto Giddey, while allowing them to sag. This means that Giddey's defender is allowed to play closer to the basket and will be in a position to help on the weak side.

This allows opposing teams to take away space from the paint, which is detrimental to the Thunder's game plan. The Thunder love to drive the ball, and were the league leaders in drives per game at 62.1. A big reason for this is franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who excels at getting to the basket.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Driving Stats Stat vs New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks Drives 18.3 26.0 PTS per Drive 0.71 0.58 Driving FGA 10.3 10.5 Driving FG% 48.8 47.6

Unfortunately for him, he's not finding the same success against Dallas as he did against the New Orleans Pelicans or even in the regular season. Although he's driving to the basket a lot more this series, he's not converting as many of those attempts into points, and it's not his fault.

The Thunder just don't have as much space to operate, since opposing teams can leave Giddey on an island. This postseason, Giddey has the tenth-lowest field goal percentage for all players that have averaged at least three and a half wide-open field goals per game.

The possession above is a great example of the lack of space the Thunder have to operate with Giddey on the floor. The Mavericks opt to put their center Daniel Gafford on Giddey, but he's nowhere near him. Instead, he's manning the paint alongside Derick Jones Jr., denying direct access to the basket.

Giddey gets a wide-open three but misses, and the team's possession is over. What's important to take note of is that the Mavericks are opting to guard Giddey in this manner in just the first minute of the game. That was only the Thunder's second possession, and Giddey had not even attempted a field goal yet, but the Mavericks are already banking on the fact that he'd miss.

Struggles on the Defensive End

Giddey was scored on eight times in just eleven minutes in the Game 2 loss

Alongside his struggles on offense, GIddey's defense has been less than exceptional this postseason. Giddey was the primary defender on nine possessions that resulted in a field goal attempt in Thursday's loss and was scored on in eight of those possessions. The Mavericks took advantage of the Giddey minutes and targeted him to spark runs.

Prior to getting benched for the majority of the remainder of the game, Giddey entered the second quarter with a little over nine minutes remaining in the half. The Mavericks immediately went on a run, scoring three baskets over Giddey, who was subsequently subbed out at the eight-minute mark.

It wasn't just a one-off defensive performance from Giddey, put a pattern throughout these playoffs. Even in the Thunder's Game One win over the Mavericks, Giddey was a -7, the only player in the starting lineup with a negative plus-minus.

Josh Giddey Playoff Defensive Stats - On/Off the Floor Stat On the Floor Off the Floor Minutes 134 154 DRtg 101.47 99.33 Opp. 2PT FG% 48.13 44.97 Opp. 3PT FG% 32.56 31.62

This postseason, when GIddey is on the floor, the Thunder are giving up approximately two more points per 100 possessions. Opposing players are shooting the ball over three percent higher from two when he is on the floor, and they're shooting approximately one percent higher from three.

A lot of the Thunder's struggles tie into Giddey on both ends of the floor. Although Giddey provides value as a connector, solid rebounder, and a player who can handle the ball, his inability to shoot and play defense is too detrimental to the team. The Thunder are going to have to adjust their lineup moving forward this postseason if they want a shot at a championship.