Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, have a strong chance of making the playoffs this season.

The Thunder's efficient scoring and young core make them one of the most dangerous teams in the league.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren are not only putting up impressive offensive numbers but also excelling on the defensive end.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2023-24 NBA regular season so far, with its young core featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie Chet Holmgren, among others, developing together at a rapid rate.

While it is too early to tell whether they could become legitimate championship-contenders, NBA insider Mark Medina has no doubts that they will reach the post-season for the first time since 2020, regardless of whether they achieve a top-six spot in the Western Conference, or have to qualify via the Play-In tournament.

Thunder taking the league by storm

20-9 record, 3rd in the West

Despite entering the season with the second-youngest roster with an average age of 24.12, Oklahoma City have two members on its roster that are stating their cases to be in contention for two of the NBA's most prestigious individual awards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is considered to be one of the top-four candidates who are making a run at the coveted Most Valuable Player award, with him facing stiff competition from reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, two-time MVP winner and reigning NBA Champion and Finals MVP with the Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokić, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On the other hand, rookie Chet Holmgren, who made his NBA debut this season after being forced to miss the entirety of last year due to sustaining a foot injury that required surgery, is thought to be in a two-man race with 2023 NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, for the Rookie of the Year award.

With those two leading the way, along with the likes of Jalen Williams, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort, the Thunder have one of the best young cores in the league, which will only continue to get better as they develop together.

Oklahoma City Thunder - 2023-24 NBA Statistics League Rank Points scored 121.3 5th Opponent points 113.6 14th Offensive rating 118.8 6th Defensive rating 111.0 6th Net rating plus-7.8 3rd

The Thunder, led by head coach, Mark Daigneault, are one of the most efficient scoring teams in the league, converting 49.7 percent of their field goal attempts, the third-highest mark in the league, while draining 38.8 percent of their attempts from three, the second-most behind only the Miami Heat (39.3).

This comes in spite of the fact that they only shoot an average of 89.2 attempts from the field per game, 11th-fewest, and 33.2 attempts from behind the arc, 17th overall, highlighting their efficiency so far this regular season campaign.

While also being one of the league's leading scorers, notching an average of 121.3 points per game, the fifth-best mark in the NBA, it comes as no surprise that Oklahoma City sit third in the Western Conference with a 20-9 record, only 2.5 games behind the number one-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves.

Thunder's chances of making the post-season ‘safe’

Medina argues that while the season is still young, having only played a third of it, the Thunder have had a more than impressive outing so far, although he still refrains from stating that they could be title contenders.

What he cannot dispute, though, is that they are good enough to make the playoffs, either automatically by gaining a top-six seed in the West, or via the Play-In tournament, believing that it is ‘safe to say’ their post-season aspiration is attainable after narrowly missing out last year.

“It’s too early to say they're going to be a championship-contending team or a team that can go on a deep playoff run. They’ve got to at least make the playoffs first, but I think that it's safe to say they will do that as either a top-six seed or a Play-In team. But regardless, if they make the Play-In tournament, for sure they're going to advance out of it.”

New dynamic duo in OKC

SGA - Holmgren: Combined 48.6 PPG, 13.6 REB, 9.0 AST

Watching how they are performing this season, missing Holmgren last year may have proved to have been the difference between the Thunder making the post-season through the Play-In tournament and them ultimately missing out, with Medina believing they are now a dangerous team in the league with the 2022 No. 2 overall pick in the line-up.

“When you add in the fact that you have a healthy Chet Holmgren showing that he hasn't missed a beat whatsoever after missing his rookie season because of injury, this is a team that's to be reckoned with.”

While listed as a power forward, Holmgren has so far averaged 17.5 points so far on the season from the center position, shooting 37.2 percent from three and showing his elite ability to play the stretch-five role.

On the other hand, Gilgeous-Alexander has picked up where he left off last season in which he is posting 31.1 points on a career-high 54.3 percent field goal shooting.

However, the Canadian star is suffering a shooting slump from behind the three-point line, connecting on only 30.2 percent of his deep range shots, perhaps one of the few areas of his game in which he isn't firing on all cylinders.

Oklahoma City Thunder - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Chet Holmgren Points 31.1 17.5 Rebounds 5.8 7.8 Assists 6.5 2.5 Field goal % 54.3 53.4 True shooting % 63.7 64.2

However, it is the duo's defensive attributes that have been a key variable to the Thunder's early season success.

With his 7-foot-6 wingspan, Holmgren ranks third overall in the league in blocks per game with 2.7, behind Wembanyama (3.2) and Brook Lopez (2.9).

Furthermore, he leads the league for most blocks in a game, amassing a career-high eight blocks in the Thunder's 118-117 win over the Nuggets earlier in December.

Gilgeous-Alexander, though, is quickly emerging as one of the NBA's best two-way guards, in which he leads the league in steals, the only player to average two-plus steals per game, with 2.8.

This led him to become only the third player in Association history to average 30-plus points and 2.5 steals per game through the first 25 games of a season, further cementing his MVP case.

Additionally, the 25-year-old leads the league in deflections per game with 3.8, while also averaging 1.3 loose balls recovered per game.

In total, Gilgeous-Alexander is the outright leader for loose balls recovered with 37 on the year, four ahead of second place, which features a five-way tie.

Perhaps what is most impressive, though, is Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to defend on the perimeter. His premier lockdown defense has led to a league-high 3.9 contested threes per game, tied with Coby White of the Chicago Bulls.

With the partnership of Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, in particular, as well as the balanced rotation pieces around them, the Thunder have reached new heights, and are one of the most electric teams in the NBA, making for fascinating viewing.

Regardless of whether its two leading stars end up winning individual awards, Oklahoma City has a young core built for the future which may be hitting its stride more prematurely than perhaps many had expected, but they won't mind that at all.

Now, it seems inevitable that the Thunder are destined to reach the post-season, with the possibility of going on a deep playoff run.

Who knows, maybe they will even contend for the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy, but only time will tell.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.