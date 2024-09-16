Key Takeaways The Thunder have the deepest bench in the NBA, led by versatile players like Luguentz Dort and promising rookies.

OKC locked up young talent long-term and has a plethora of future draft picks.

A high number of draft picks ensures the continued growth of a strong bench unit for years to come.

Having one of the youngest teams in the NBA with many players having high potential, it will likely be a while until the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves with a bench problem.

They already have one of the best starting lineups with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Alex Caruso , Jalen Williams , Chet Holmgren and newly brought-in center Isaiah Hartenstein . However, if a team doesn't have a good bench, it's likely that it doesn't matter who they have starting.

That's exactly how the Thunder have become one of the most feared teams in the NBA, and it will be a continuing trend for them as they have made sure to lock up a great bench for the future.

The Deepest Roster in the NBA

The Thunder already possess a great bench

Arguably, the Thunder already have the deepest roster in the NBA, so as long as they can keep most of their players while consistently bringing in new ones through the draft, there won't be any problems for them off the bench.

With many trades and draft selections in recent years, Oklahoma City has built a bench that is undoubtedly one of the best in the league. This has resulted in the Thunder being placed No. 5 on GiveMeSport's ranking of the best benches in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season.

Who will be the Thunder's best bench player?

The team's biggest name off the bench is Luguentz Dort , a player who has been a consistent starter for the team but will likely be moved into the sixth-man spot due to the arrival of Caruso in the offseason.

Dort is arguably the best three-point shooter on the team and has turned from a questionable shooter in his early years to a lethal one.

He is also among the best defenders in the NBA and consistently guards the opposing team's best players. There is a chance that the Thunder will decide to swap Dort with Caruso, who would also be a massive asset off the bench due to his excellent three-point shooting and his pressure-defense style.

Oklahoma City may also run the lineup of Gilgeous-Alexander, Caruso, Dort, Jalen Williams and Holmgren, which would send former New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein to the sixth-man role.

Hartenstein had a great 2023-24 season when he showcased his rebounding skills, which the Thunder needed heavily in their second unit. He is also a very efficient scorer in the paint and can use his strength and post control to find the best shots for himself.

He is also a very good interior defender. However, something that makes him stand out is his perimeter defense, which is very uncommon for a center. He finished fourth among all centers in the NBA in steals per game, showing his ability to be a defensive threat both in the paint and toward the arc.

Other big names off the bench

Either Dort, Caruso or Hartenstein will be joined by an excellent backcourt off the bench, as both Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe have shown a good amount of potential in their first few NBA seasons.

Joe and Wallace were in the top 20 in the NBA in three-point percentage in the 2023-24 regular season.

Wallace had a great rookie year in which he showed his three-point shooting ability and explosive finishing and was a key unit for the Thunder as a bench player. He is also a very versatile and strong defender, as he can read plays well, which results in finding easy steals.

The key skill he still needs to work on is his playmaking, as he is growing on that end but still needs some improvement.

The same can be said for Joe shooting-wise, as he has also been able to showcase his three-point consistency with the Thunder. Three-point shooting is Joe's best attribute, which has turned him into a player to watch out for on the offensive end.

He has been in the league since 2020 and will be playing his third season for Oklahoma City after signing a contract extension, and he should continue to provide off the bench.

Other key players who will be on the bench for the Thunder in 2024-25 include Aaron Wiggins , Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams .

Wiggins is the most valuable player among these, as even though Joe, Wallace and Dort are some of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, Wiggins shot significantly better in terms of efficiency. Both Jaylin and Kenrich Williams provide great defense within the rotation and should continue to be useful on that end for the Thunder.

The franchise also drafted two underrated rookies, Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell , who have potential and could be valuable in the coming years.

This came after selecting guard Nikola Topic with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, someone who may turn into a top player and potentially a star for the team in the future.

Topic is known primarily for his playmaking skills, but he also became a better finisher in Europe last season.

Many Future NBA Draft Picks

The Thunder will be set for a long time

Another primary reason why OKC won't run into bench problems is their overabundance of future NBA Draft picks. The Thunder are second in the NBA regarding future first-round draft picks, as they currently have 12 first-rounders in the next five seasons.

In the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, the Thunder will have four first-round draft picks, one of them being their own and the other three coming from the Philadelphia 76ers , Miami Heat and Utah Jazz .

If the Houston Rockets end up with a better first-round pick than the Thunder, Oklahoma City will have the option to swap picks as long as the Rockets' selection doesn't fall within the top 10, which would give the Thunder an even better spot in the draft.

Oklahoma City Thunder Future First-Round NBA Draft Picks (2025-2028) Year From Protected 2025 Own - 2025 Philadelphia 76ers 1-6 2025 Miami Heat 1-14 2025 Utah Jazz 1-10 2025 Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers 1-10 (Swap Best with Own) 2026 Own - 2026 Houston Rockets or Los Angeles Clippers 1-4 (Swap For Two Best: Own, HOU, LAC) 2027 Own - 2027 Denver Nuggets 1-5 2027 Los Angeles Clippers Swap Possibility 2028 Own - 2028 Dallas Mavericks None

The Thunder have at least two first-round draft picks every year from 2026 through 2029, which will be very important as it will continue to grow their bench and provide more depth.

They also have the second-most overall picks in upcoming drafts, as the Thunder have rights to nine second-round selections.

With more draft picks than nearly every other team in the NBA, the Thunder won't encounter a bench problem for perhaps the next decade.

Some of these players will flourish into stars, though most will likely be players coming off the bench looking to provide production as part of the second unit.

With many future draft picks in hand and already a strong young bench, it will be doubtful to see the Thunder face bench problems anytime soon.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and Fanspo.