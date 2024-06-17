Highlights Draft Cody Williams for Thunder to complement Gilgeous-Alexander, forming a unique pairing.

Consider Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to bolster Thunder's big-man rotation.

Trading Giddey as a starter is not necessary; a potential deal with the Wizards for player development and flexibility.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off their most successful and exciting season in a decade, but due to their youth and upside, that may have just been the beginning. Leading the West with a 57-25 record, 2024 NBA MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. played like a team well beyond their years.

Savvy and even-keeled, the Thunder mirrored the best traits of 2024 Coach of the Year, Mark Daigneault. Unfortunately for the Thunder, their season ended unceremoniously when they met the Dallas Mavericks in the playoffs. Nonetheless, Oklahoma City has legitimatized itself. Having earned the league's and its fans' respect, they're now seen as a perennial playoff contender.

The only question is how will they build on their 2023-24 campaign.

1 Draft a Forward

Cody Williams should join his brother in Oklahoma City

There’s a legitimate possibility that he gets picked far before the Thunder’s lottery selection (12th overall).

Nonetheless, Colorado’s Cody Williams is indisputably the best possible prospect for the Thunder, and vice versa. The younger brother of OKC rising star Jalen Williams, he meets a need for the Thunder, who have been looking for an off-guard who complements Gilgeous-Alexander better than Josh Giddey. Though Giddey’s an exceptional facilitator, his outside jumper and perimeter defense leave a lot to be desired.

Williams’s least discussed offensive skill is his passing, but that’s a shame because he’s a nifty playmaker off-the dribble. However, he’s also an athletic wing who can score from all three levels due to his ball-handling ability, shooting touch, and scoring instincts. Defensively, he’s capable of switching to multiple positions, with his length and agility to impact the game.

With the Thunder also proving themselves to have one of the best player development staffs in the NBA, they’re uniquely suited to help Williams uncover his vast potential.

2 Add a Center in Free Agency

Should Isaiah Hartenstein be their starting center?

New York Knicks impending free agent Isaiah Hartenstein would be an excellent pickup for the Thunder. During the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it was made clear that Oklahoma City needed to fortify their big-man rotation. Though 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren has quieted doubts about his ability to hold up defensively, he was thoroughly outworked on the boards. Indeed, the Thunder’s lack of size in the frontcourt led to them being dominated by the Dallas Mavericks' centers.

However, the pace that Oklahoma City plays at benefits their offensive attack. While the Thunder could benefit from size, they don’t need a big lumbering center slowing them down. This is what leads them to Hartenstein. Lithe but physical, the 7-footer would mesh with the Thunder as well as any big man. At the offensive end, he’s another lob threat but can stretch the floor to 3-point range. He’s also a defensive event creator, making plays on the interior or perimeter.

Isaiah Hartenstein - By The Numbers (Per 36 Minutes) Category PPG RPG APG BPG SPG 3P% From 2021-22 to Present 11.8 11.4 3.4 1.7 1.4 32.9

With $35.3 million in projected cap space, the Thunder will be able to sign Hartenstein to a higher salary than the Knicks, who only have his Early Bird Rights. They’ll all but be able to guarantee him a starting role, which New York may not due to the presence of Mitchell Robinson. Lastly, while Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau limited his use of them, Daigneault will find a way to utilize Hartenstein’s guard skills. In essence, unless the allure of playing beside the Villanova Knicks outweighs several factors, he should be OKC’s to lose.

3 Don't Rush a Trade

The Thunder's rotation is set for now

Trading Giddey isn’t exactly a necessity, even if they draft Williams. Due to his playmaking ability, he has a lot of potential in a sixth-man role. To that point, because of his skillset, he’s best suited as a point guard. Nonetheless, he obviously won’t be starting over Gilgeous-Alexander, clouding his future with the Thunder.

With that being said, there are a couple of franchises that may consider him a starter, either now or down the line. Indeed, several teams will be on the lookout for a floor general this offseason. A couple of them are championship contenders, like the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. A couple of them are middling teams, such as the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans. There are also bottom-feeders, like the Washington Wizards.

Potential Depth Chart (2024-25) PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace SG Lu Dort Isaiah Joe SF Jalen Williams Cody Williams PF Chet Holmgren Kenrich Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Ousmane Dieng

Among the teams that could look into trading for Giddey, the Wizards may have the most interest.

For one, starting point guard Tyus Jones will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Secondly, Washington’s a rebuilding team, without serious expectations of winning. This lack of pressure allows them to focus on player development, which Giddey needs if he ever wants to become more than Manu Ginobli Lite.

Lastly, they can fit Giddey’s salary into a trade exception, holding onto the players that they value and offering a future first-round pick in return. This allows the Thunder to shed salary in the present and while keeping an eye on the future. In essence, it helps them improve their flexibility.