The Oklahoma City Thunder have finally completed their rebuild. On pace to reach 55 wins for the first time in nearly a decade, the gambit front office personnel took appears to have paid off.

It doesn’t matter if a player arrives via trade or the NBA Draft, the Thunder have hit on enough acquisitions to put them in playoff contention.

But how far can they go? While many factors decide a team’s playoff chances, none matter more than the star who leads your team. And the stars for the Thunder happen to come in the form of guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and center Chet Holmgren.

A Thunderous Two-Way Duo

The Thunder's two stars thrive on both ends of the court

Both Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren have been exceptional thus far. Holmgren has cemented himself as a future star and is projected to finish second in Rookie of the Year voting to San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Holmgren showcases his versatility every night with an array of blocked shots and soft touch that allows him to score from anywhere on the court, making him the prototype for today's centers and forwards. His record of being the first rookie with at least 100 threes and 100 blocked shots only highlights his fit in the Thunder's top-5 defense.

Most Blocks By a Rookie in NBA History Ranking Player Total Blocks RPG Total Fouls 16 Herb Williams 178 7.4 200 17 Walker Kessler 173 8.4 169 18 Pau Gasol 169 8.9 195 19 Chet Holmgren 168 8.0 162

If Holmgren maintains his 2.5 blocks per game average to close the season, he will tie Sam Bowie at 12th with 203, 3 blocks short of 10th all-time.

And Gilgeous-Alexander is considered a top-10 player in the league in many circles. He also excels at both ends of the court, averaging over 30 PPG and leading the league in steals with 2.1 per game.

Impressive resumes for even more impressive talents. But so are their potential match-ups in the first round.

A back-loaded Western Conference playoffs means tough challenges ahead for the two Thunder stars. Throw in the players said stars are projected to match up against, and tough times lie ahead.

As it stands, the Thunder hold the top seed in the Western Conference with a record of 47-20. Looking at their projected first-round match-up reveals a handful of teams with either exceptional guard play or low post prowess. Some teams even possess both.

Good, But Not Good Enough

The Wild West is loaded with bad matchups for the Thunder.

Veteran teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors hold the ninth and tenth seeds, respectively. Not much needs to be said about the Warriors’ backcourt. The most dominant point guard in the last 30 years, Stephen Curry, leads a team that includes fellow sharpshooter, Klay Thompson, and veteran Chris Paul.

Considered undersized, the Warriors frontcourt always finds a way to dominate. Players like Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are shorter than most at their position, but they often out-muscle opposing players. Look no further than the first-round matchup of last year’s Western Conference playoffs. Looney dominated Sacramento Kings star big, Domantas Sabonis, to average 15.1 rebounds per game.

And that’s only the Warriors. Anthony Davis of the Lakers presents a unique obstacle for Holmgren in the form of a big who is elite at both ends of the court.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns may not host dominant bigs like the other teams in the conference, but they have elite perimeter play that Gilgeous-Alexander may struggle to limit.

The Suns have a deadly guard duo in Bradley Beal and Devin Booker. Both are capable of scoring 30 points on any given night.

The Mavericks have the exciting duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. Both are also capable of catching fire and scoring 35+. Both average more than 25 points per contest on the season.

Possible First-Round Guard Match-Ups Player Team PPG APG Steph Curry GSW 26.8 4.9 De'Aaron Fox SAC 26.7 5.7 Luka Doncic DAL 34.1 9.8 Kyrie Irving DAL 25.4 5.2

The good news is that Gilgeous-Alexander averages over 34 points per game against the Warriors and Kings. But will that be enough? Will his elite defense, and the elite defense of the Thunder as a whole, be enough?

And those are just projected first-round matchups. Each team in the conference presents a significant test for either Holmgren or Gilgeous-Alexander. If the Thunder advance past the first round, teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets await.

No matter the match-up, Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren will be tested. Although both players have excelled at both ends of the court, their lack of playoff experience plus the high-end talent the Western Conference boasts could lead to an early exit for the Thunder, who currently hold the best record in the Conference.