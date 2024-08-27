Key Takeaways Victor Wembanyama is a star, but don't overlook the potential of Chet Holmgren.

The NBA's breakout star for the 2024-25 season doesn't play for the San Antonio Spurs .

Yes, Victor Wembanyama is expected to jump from Rookie of the Year to potential MVP candidate this season. He's this generation's generational talent, so to speak.

The Golden State Warriors will need Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga to make huge leaps if Stephen Curry hopes to make a run at another NBA title.

Brandon Miller , the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft behind Wembanyama, had a stellar rookie season of his own with the Charlotte Hornets . With a summer of work and a healthy LaMelo Ball , Miller could become one of the Eastern Conference's stars.

Amen Thompson , Paolo Banchero and Evan Mobley could all be much-improved.

But there's one young, rising star in particular who plays a vital role for a young, rising team who's poised to be this season's true breakout star.

Chet Holmgren Was Buried in the Wembanyama Hype

The Thunder star was last season's Rookie of the Year runner-up

Wembanyama was the first unanimous Rookie of the Year award winner since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2015-16, deservedly so. The 7-foot-4 Frenchman lived up to wild expectations in his debut campaign and is on his way to becoming a global superstar.

But while Wembanyama's Spurs team won 22 games and had the fourth-worst record in the league last season, Holmgren's Oklahoma City Thunder earned the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

After missing his first pro season with a foot injury, Holmgren played all 82 games in 2023-24 and averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 blocks on 53/37/79 shooting splits.

The 7-foot-1 center was the Thunder's third-best player behind MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and second-year wing Jalen Williams , who's nearly two years older than Holmgren and had the ball in his hands quite a bit more than Chet did last year.

Because of Oklahoma City's five-out offensive system and the players the Thunder had to fill specific roles, Holmgren couldn't showcase his complete arsenal.

This year, OKC has built an environment that he can thrive in.

Holmgren's Full Skill Set Will Be On Display

The 22-year-old has a uniquely versatile game

Before Wembanyama took the mantle, Holmgren was the NBA's next unicorn center.

At a skinny and long 7-foot-1, the Gonzaga star showed legitimate guard skills on offense while posing as a dynamic rim-protector on defense. He could dribble, shoot and pass. He was a dangerous three-point shooter who could also create his own shot off the bounce.

Not many players—perhaps no other players—possess that complete offensive repertoire at more than 7 feet tall.

Holmgren shot 41.2 percent from three during his lone season at Gonzaga while grabbing 9.6 rebounds and blocking 3.6 shots per game.

During his rookie season with the Thunder, though, he was relegated to more of a spot-up shooter role alongside playmakers like Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams, Josh Giddey and Cason Wallace. He was also Oklahoma City's lone big man; 6-foot-9 Jaylin Williams was the only other "center" in coach Mark Daigneault's rotation.

After the Thunder got thoroughly outrebounded by the Dallas Mavericks in last year's playoffs, general manager Sam Presti signed rebounder-extraordinaire Isaiah Hartenstein from the New York Knicks .

The 26-year-old had a breakout 2023-24 campaign, averaging a career-high 25.3 minutes while posting 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Hartenstein exploded during New York's playoff run, grabbing 7.8 rebounds — 3.8 of which came on the offensive end — in nearly 30 minutes per game. He's a brick wall as a screen setter who uses his size and non-stop motor to dominate the glass.

In short, he's everything Holmgren isn't. Now, Holmgren is free to show everything he is.

With Giddey and his 4.8 assists per game gone, Holmgren should take on more playmaking duties. He and Hartenstein can play together, allowing Holmgren to roam the perimeter, hunting open shots and attacking closeouts and mismatches.

When the two bigs share the floor defensively, Holmgren can play more of a free safety role as a help defender, just one with a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a natural talent for blocking shots.

Or, when Holmgren is the lone big on the floor, he can just do what he did last season when he would have run away with the Rookie of the Year award if it weren't for Wembanyama.

The Thunder are already one of the best teams in the NBA despite being one of the youngest. With a few offseason tweaks, they should be even better, primarily because Holmgren will be better.