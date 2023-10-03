Highlights Chet Holmgren's impact: Holmgren's addition to the team will greatly improve OKC's rim protection and overall defense. He has the potential to average multiple blocks per game as a rookie.

Evolution of Josh Giddey: Giddey's scoring efficiency will improve, especially from beyond the arc, making him a versatile player who can play alongside OKC's other guards. He and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander need to work on their defense to limit penetration.

SGA the Superstar: Gilgeous-Alexander's emergence as a superstar propelled OKC to a successful season. With him as the team's top player, OKC is now considered a playoff contender, especially with the supporting core complementing him.

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be one of the biggest surprises of the 2023-24 NBA season. With a rising superstar, a talented supporting cast, and a high-upside rookie making his NBA debut, the Thunder is on the right path for a playoff appearance in 2024. Here are a few keys to their upcoming season.

5 Chet Holmgren’s impact

When Chet Holmgren went down with a midfoot injury before the start of the 2022-23 season, OKC's potential for the season became capped. Oklahoma City, though, banded together around the stellar play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and a young but extremely capable supporting cast to crank out 40 wins and a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Adding Holmgren, who was selected second overall in 2022, is the equivalent of signing, or drafting, an instant-impact player who can drastically alter the makeup of a team.

While Summer League is not an indicator of NBA success, Holmgren showcased his crazy upside on both sides of the ball in Las Vegas this summer. Immediately, Holmgren will help OKC shore up deficiencies protecting the rim. His ability to contest shots both in the paint and on the perimeter serves as a trickle-down effect for everyone else. Holmgren's a candidate to average at least a couple of blocks per game as a rook.

There will be growing pains battling inside against more powerful bigs, but Holmgren's floor spacing and ability to score off the dribble gives him added dimensions to mix things up when he's unable to get all the way to the rim. Overall, he's an excellent complement to SGA, Giddey, and Jalen Williams.

4 Evolution of Josh Giddey

Gilgeous-Alexander’s massive leap into stardom might have overshadowed Giddey’s own improvements in Year 2. Giddey averaged an impressive 16.6 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game, and 6.2 assists per game, and has learned to share responsibilities with Shai as a primary option. He’s already an exceptional playmaker and rebounder, but his scoring efficiency will ramp up with better precision from deep.

Giddey only shot 32% from three last season but started to look a lot more comfortable as the season wore along. SGA commands so much attention and can deliver passes to Giddey's shooting picket when he spots up. As long as he knocks down open looks, Giddey’s versatility allows him to play next to any of OKC’s other guards, including SGA, Tre Mann, and rookie Cason Wallace.

Defensively, both Giddey and Shai have a bit of an unknown upside by nature of their size. Luguentz Dort does an excellent job mixing it up against various opponents but Giddey and Shai must work on limiting penetration and cutting off angles.

3 Defensive identity

Oklahoma City’s improvement and heightened intensity on the defensive end could happen as soon as Holmgren plays his first NBA game. In his absence last season, OKC finished middle of the road in rebounds per game and was 22nd in blocks per game.

As a team, OKC could be best described as competitive, but undersized. They fought hard on the defensive end but didn't have the personnel to stand out on that end. With a true anchor in Holmgren now manning the middle, both their immediate outlook and upside look a lot brighter. He and Luguentz Dort will make it extremely difficult for opponents to consistently generate easy opportunities. Dort generally doesn't get as much credit as he deserves as a versatile stopper on the wing. At just 6-foot-4, his toughness and quick, lateral movement aids a powerful 220-pound frame. He's able to wear down matchups over the course of games.

A starting five of Giddey, SGA, Dort, Williams and Holmgren features enviable, positional size, but it needs to be a group effort to improve on the glass.

2 SGA the Superstar

Gilgeous-Alexander fully jumped into super stardom in 2022-23. On the year, SGA finished fourth in scoring with a career-high average of 31.4 points per game. His patient flow as a midrange scorer, driver & finisher sets the tone each night for Oklahoma City. When Holmgren went down with his leg fracture prior to the start of last year, Oklahoma City wasn’t a popular pick to win many games.

A couple of rookies surprised. A couple of young players stepped up their game. A couple of vets stayed consistent. But Shai crossing over into star territory is what pushed Oklahoma City to an unlikely, 40-win season and a near-playoff spot.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 31.4 Assists 5.5 Rebounds 4.8 Field goal % 51.0 3-point field goal % 34.5

Oklahoma City now has the rightful confidence of a team with a high-level all-star like Gilgeous-Alexander. His presence automatically “qualifies” them for playoff contention, especially with the surrounding core complementing him.

1 Buying Into Roles

The quickest way for a young, talented team to take the next step is to establish roles and leadership. Gilgeous-Alexander emphatically claimed his spot as Oklahoma City’s top player and primary option. Giddey is number two when it comes to playmaking and scoring. Holmgren slots in as OKC’s best shot-blocker and Dort is the team’s top perimeter defender. From there, sophomores, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams, who carved out important roles last season, provide versatility in nearly every area. Jalen, in particular, is a future star in his own right. After an eventful first season that saw him capture All-Rookie honors, (Jalen) Williams is interchangeable as an effective shooting guard, small forward, or power forward.

Third-year coach Mark Daigneault has everyone bought in, but he needs to make sure the right pieces fit on the floor. Usually, the hardest step is finding a star among a few good players. Oklahoma City is in a unique spot because not only do they already have one, but there are a few other players (Holmgren, Giddey, and Jalen Williams) who could cross over as well.

OKC caters to young players better than most organizations across the league. 2023-24 will be the season their new core makes the jump from average to very good. The confidence of playing together for another year, plus the addition of Holmgren, will push Oklahoma City to the postseason in 2024.

