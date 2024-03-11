Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder excel in three-point shooting & attacking the rim, but face issues with Josh Giddey's inefficiency.

Giddey's poor shooting & turnovers hinder Thunder's offense, opponents exploit his weaknesses.

OKC's lack of size and rebounding presence could pose a challenge in the playoffs despite their success.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the most impressive teams this season. It's their young core's first season playing together, and they're already the first seed in a competitive Western Conference.

It's not a fluke either, they're currently holding a 3-1 head-to-head record against the defending NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets, and are 1-0 against the current title favorites, the Boston Celtics.

Despite their success and evident high level of play, they might be a dream matchup for a lot of teams come playoff time. As good as they are, their flaws are going to prevent them from competing for a title this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Josh Giddey is in the 84th percentile of usage percentage, but only in the 19th percentile for points per 100 possessions.

The Josh Giddey Problem

The Thunder are scoring 5.3 fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor

What makes the Thunder so dangerous is how well they take advantage of spacing. They like to spread the floor and attack the rim. They're first in drives by a significant margin and third in driving field goal percentage.

These relentless attacks at the rim draw in weak side help defenders, resulting in a lot of open threes, and the Thunder take advantage of that extremely well. They're second in the league in wide-open three-point attempts and have the best three-point percentage overall.

For most of the season, they haven't had to worry about opposing bigs clogging up the driving lane. The Thunder love to run spread pick and rolls and their screening action generally involves a wing player, not a big man. You'll notice that the Thunder tend to send their bigs to the corners in a lot of their sets, resulting in easy attacking angles for their ball handlers.

This style of play forces opposing defenses to make a tough decision. Do you choose to let your defender guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Jalen Williams on one? Or do you provide help defense knowing that you'll give up an open three to a Thunder team with nine different players shooting over 40 percent from three?

Although this decision has been tough for opposing teams to make for most of the season, look at what they are starting to do.

In the above play, the Phoenix Suns leave Josh Giddey completely wide open at the three-point line, and he doesn't take advantage. Not only are they giving him a ton of space, notice who's guarding him as well. The Suns put their center and rim protector, Jusuf Nurkić, on Giddey.

Having a big body in the paint makes it difficult for the Thunder to play the game how they want because it denies driving opportunities for players like Gilgeous-Alexander, who are so good at taking advantage of the slightest amount of space. The Thunder didn't have to worry about opposing bigs before because they had enough elite three-point-shooting big men to drag them away from the rim.

Now that teams are figuring out that they can assign their bigs to Giddey, while still being able to hover around the paint, they're able to take away a crucial element of the Thunder's offense.

Josh Giddey Advanced Stats Percentile Rankings Stat Value Percentile Usage 23.3 84 Points per 100 Attempts 105.6 19 TOV% 14.9 7 Efficiency Differential -5.3 26

And the truth is, opposing teams can get away with it without any repercussions. He's not a good shooter, averaging only 45 percent from the field and 33 percent from three, so he can't be an off-ball threat.

You can't really trust him with the ball for extended periods of time either, because he's wildly inefficient. He has a usage rate of 23.3 percent, more than 84 percent of all NBA players, and yet has a turnover percentage of 15 percent, meaning 93 percent of all NBA players are turning the ball over less than him.

He's only scoring an abysmal 105.6 points per 100 possessions. For reference, Thunder bench player, Isaiah Joe, is scoring 128.1 points per 100 possessions. The Thunder as a whole are also scoring over five fewer points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

For a team that's third in offensive rating and fourth in points per game, those numbers are concerning. It feels like the Thunder weren't winning with Giddey, but rather despite Giddey. Now that the playoffs are drawing nearer, and opposing teams have shown adaptations, the Thunder could find themselves in serious trouble if they don't make any changes.

The Thunder Aren't Big Enough to Compete, Literally

27th in defensive rebounds and 29th in offensive rebounds

Another major concern for this Thunder team is their size, or more specifically, their lack of it. They've struggled with rebounding all year long, and while they had the chance to address this issue at the trade deadline, they chose not to. They're 27th in defensive rebounds and 29th in offensive rebounds.

It's not that their players aren't trying to grab the boards. They are, it's just that they're not physically able to compete. For example, in the play below, Daniel Gafford out-rebounds the entire Thunder team. Many of their players were in rebounding positions, and Chet Holmgren even tried to box Gafford out.

The Thunder are just generally outmuscled and outsized by most opposing bigs, preventing them from getting a lot of second-chance opportunities. They only average 21.7 offensive rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the league.

Although they've been doing well without proficient rebounding, NBA offenses generally get slower and more stagnant come playoff time, and their inability to get second chances could hurt their chances of competing.

The future for Oklahoma is still very bright, they're going to be perennial title contenders for years to come, assuming they can keep their young core. However, it's difficult to say that this team will make any notable advancements in this year's postseason due to their exploitable flaws.