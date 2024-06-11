Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, have a bright future after taking a big leap during the 2023-24 season.

The team lacks a rebounding presence, and despite a promising roster, should look to address the major need this offseason.

Interest in Isaiah Hartenstein illustrates financial flexibility and potential to address rebounding issue.

It's hard to look around the NBA and find a team with a brighter future than the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team took a massive leap this past season and provided a sneak preview of what they could be capable of moving forward.

The Thunder went from a play-in team to the top seed in a highly competitive Western Conference. Spearheaded by MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team finished with a 57-25 record this season.

It doesn't stop with Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City boasts rising stars like Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren to go with a handful of reliable contributors such as Cason Wallace, Lu Dort, and Isaiah Joe.

One thing that is sorely missing from the Thunder is a presence on the glass. The Thunder were one of the worst rebounding teams in the league during the regular season, coming in 27th overall in that department. During the playoffs, their ranking shifted closer to the middle of the pack, but ranking 10th out of 16 teams still isn't where one would imagine they'd like to be.

To illustrate the value of rebounding, the two teams currently in the NBA Finals both rank within the top four in rebounding during the postseason. The Boston Celtics are third, while the Dallas Mavericks are fourth.

General Manager Sam Presti expressed his awareness of the problem not too long ago. Now, a report from Stefan Bondy of the New York Post shows that Presti looks ready and willing to address it.

The Thunder certainly have the cap flexibility to make this kind of move, leading into the summer. The team is projected to have around $35.3 million to operate with. Isaiah Hartenstein would certainly help fix the issues on the glass for the young Thunder team.

Hartenstein's Potential Fit With Thunder

Size and strength brought to the table by Hartenstein would be a welcome sight

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It took a while for Hartenstein to really catch on in the NBA, but after this season with the New York Knicks, he displayed the kind of positive impact he can have on a contending team's rotation. With the injury problems the Knicks had, they were certainly glad to have him as a security measure.

Hartenstein's 23–24 Regular Season Stats Category Traditional Per 36 PPG 7.8 11.1 RPG 8.3 11.9 SPG 1.2 1.7 BPG 1.1 1.6 FG% 64.4 64.4

Hartenstein started 49 games for the Knicks this season due to the injuries suffered by their starter, Mitchell Robinson. Hartenstein proved to be a very effective role player for New York when on the court.

The Thunder would receive a healthy boost on the glass and defensively from the potential addition of Hartenstein. For a team that struggled with rebounding and defending against size, this is a hand-in-glove fit and an immediate solution for both of those areas of concern.

The reported approach of going short-term with the deal also provides the Thunder to keep their financial options flexible, moving forward. The strategy from Presti feels like a wise one, considering they will eventually have to answer the question of rookie extensions for both Williams and Holmgren.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com. Cap figures are courtesy of Spotrac.