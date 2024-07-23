Highlights The Thunder's trade for Alex Caruso solved their biggest weaknesses, boosting defense and spacing.

Oklahoma City signed Isaiah Hartenstein for rebounding help.

The Thunder extended the contracts of Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, maintaining their bench depth.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had a spectacular 2023-24 campaign that saw them finish with the best record in the Western Conference. The Thunder did so with the third-youngest roster in the league, making their jump from 10th in the West to first even more impressive. Oklahoma City's remarkable season was cut short in the playoffs when they lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

The Thunder's two biggest weaknesses in their playoff run were Josh Giddey being unable to space the floor up to the point of being played off of the court, and their inability to rebound at a high level. OKC's main goal this offseason was to fix these problems and set themselves up to be championship contenders for this upcoming season. The first move the Thunder made to head in this direction, was already a great sign of things to come.

Thunder Trade For Alex Caruso: A+

Why Caruso Fixes a lot of Oklahoma City's problems

The Thunder's first move of the offseason was trading for an elite 3-and-D player in Alex Caruso . Caruso was one of the most highly coveted players on the trade block and will give the Thunder some much-needed extra spacing as well as phenomenal perimeter defense.

The Trade Thunder Receive Bulls Receive Alex Caruso Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey's trade value was at an all-time low after his disappointing playoff stint, yet Oklahoma City was still able to trade him for Caruso without giving up any future draft capital. This move was astonishing and a bit of a question mark for Chicago. It seems as though the Bulls are putting faith in Giddey to return to how he played in the 2022-23 season, in which he looked a lot more promising.

Josh Giddey Stats Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 16.6 12.3 RPG 7.9 6.4 APG 6.2 4.8 FG% 48.2% 47.5% 3PT% 32.5% 33.7%

With the addition of Caruso, and the subtraction of Giddey, the Thunder fix a lot of their issues. Caruso is a much better three-point shooter than Giddey, and instead of being a liability on the defensive end, is able to guard the team's best player.

Having both Caruso and Dort as perimeter defenders is going to make Oklahoma City one of the more difficult opponents to face next season. The only main concern for Oklahoma City after the Alex Caruso trade was finding a big man to help with their rebounding. This issue was resolved shortly after.

Thunder Sign Isaiah Hartenstein to Three-Year Deal - A-

Why Hartenstein was one of the most underrated big men in the league last season

When the New York Knicks ' season began, their starting center was Mitchell Robinson . Halfway through the season, Robinson went down with an injury and the Knicks turned to Isaiah Hartenstein . Hartenstein did not disappoint as he had an immediate impact on this Knicks team, which saw them eventually finish with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

Isaiah Hartenstein Stats Category Stats PPG 7.8 RPG 8.3 ORPG 3.3 APG 2.5 FG% 64.4%

Hartenstein, now a member of the Thunder, will provide the rebounding that this OKC team lacked during the playoffs. The Thunder finished 10th in rebounding out of the 16 playoff teams, as well as 12th in offensive rebounds. Hartenstein was one of the best rebounders in the entire playoffs as he finished third in offensive rebounds in the playoffs as well as 20th in total rebounds.

With the additions of both Hartenstein and Caruso the Thunder have revamped their team and fixed their two biggest weaknesses.

There are a few question marks with the Hartenstein signing, and the first is the size of the contract. Hartenstein signed a three-year, $87 million deal. That's an average of $29 million a season, which is a lot for a player who has never averaged over 10 points per game in a single season of his career.

The Thunder, however, didn't sign Hartenstein for his scoring abilities and instead signed him for his elite rebounding and defense. The third year of Hartenstein's deal is also not guaranteed, which means the Thunder can get him off the books once many of the younger Thunder core are due for contract extensions. Seeing as though the Thunder had the cap space to spend, this feels like a no-brainer decision.

The other question mark with the signing is how exactly Hartenstein will fit on this Thunder team. Chet Holmgren was the starting center last season and some question his ability to start at power forward. The Thunder aren't paying Hartenstein $29 million a season to come off of the bench, so he will definitely be starting alongside Holmgren, but questioning how these two big men will play together is certainly justified.

Hartenstein proved in New York, however, that he is capable of playing within any system. Hartenstein is a smart player and Mark Daigneault is a smart coach, and it is only a matter of time before these two figure it out on the court.

In addition to the Hartenstein signing, the Thunder completed two separate contract extensions that will help maintain the team's depth off the bench.

Isaiah Joe Contract Extension: A

Why the signing was an absolute steal for OKC

On July 1st, the Thunder signed Isaiah Joe to a four-year, $48 million extension. Joe was one of the better bench players in the league last season as he put up solid numbers while being one of the better three-point shooters in the league as well.

Isaiah Joe Stats Category Stats PPG 8.2 RPG 2.3 APG 1.3 FG% 45.8% 3PT% 41.6%

Joe was a pivotal part of the Thunder bench last season, providing a scoring punch in his limited minutes of action. Joe is a solid 3-and-D player who will now be playing alongside Alex Caruso within the bench unit.

Having Joe locked under contract for the next four years is a big win for a Thunder team that were in the top half of bench scoring last year. If Joe can continue both shooting at a high clip from three, as well as playing solid perimeter defense, Joe will have earned every penny of that contract.

Aaron Wiggins Contract Extension - B+

Why Wiggins provides important bench depth for OKC

Soon after the Thunder agreed to an extension with Isaiah Joe, they pivoted to locking up Aaron Wiggins on a contract extension as well, at five years and $47 million. This deal, along with Joe's, signifies that the Thunder have confidence in their bench rotation for years to come.

Aaron Wiggins Stats Category Stats PPG 6.9 RPG 2.4 APG 1.1 FG% 56.2% 3PT% 49.2%

Wiggins didn't take many threes for OKC last season, but when he did shoot them, he hit them at an insane clip. Having a player who can consistently knock down threes at a high percentage is undoubtedly a win, especially in today's NBA. There is a little more to be desired on the defensive end for Wiggins, but he, like Joe, is simply a guy who can be a spark plug off the bench, and retaining him for five more seasons is undoubtedly a win.